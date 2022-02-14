ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to have a long-distance date in VR

By Ian Carlos Campbell
inputmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to feel lonely on holidays. Maybe it’s because they’re some of the few times of the year where the walls are expected to come down — and even with all the consumerism — we spend quality time with other people. Or maybe because it’s always easy to feel lonely...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Experience date night in VR

Love is in their air this year at DNA VR, London’s first and largest virtual reality arcade. Forget restaurants, roses and red wine – this Valentine’s Day, why not celebrate with an uber-romantic virtual-reality Zombie shoot-out?. DNA VR, celebrity favourite virtual reality gaming arcade, is the perfect...
VIDEO GAMES
Collegiate Times

How to counter the trials and tribulations of long-distance relationships

Long distance: It’s often the main point of conflict in a coming-of-age movie that spills out into real life. You meet the right person, but fate has it that you’ll be separated by distance, time, or both. While there is no uniform scenario, being in a long distance relationship can be difficult at times, but for those who experience true love, making it work is worth all the effort. From those who are experiencing it firsthand, tips and advice always come best right before the holiday celebrating those who are special to each other: Valentine’s Day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
makeuseof.com

These 6 Apps Make Long Distance Relationships More Fun

If you are or ever have been in a long-distance relationship, you'll know how difficult it can be to keep things going. The distance can add a layer of complication to any relationship, so it's crucial that you have ways of communicating and having a good time together even when there are miles between you.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Distance#Vr#Fitness#Virtual Worlds#Input
bigeasymagazine.com

A Travel Guide: How to Have Fun on Long Car Journeys

If you’ve ever been confined to a car for hours on end, you’ll know just how infuriating and downright tedious this situation can quickly become. You’re excited to get to the destination you are traveling to, but you never seem to get any closer to it!. Don’t...
TRAVEL
The News Guard

This Valentine’s Day, bring long-distance relationships closer

While many couples are scrambling to plan the perfect in-person date, the millions of Americans who are in long-distance relationships are looking for ways to minimize the impact of being miles away from their partner this Valentine’s Day. UScellular is offering long-distance lovers helpful tips for using devices and technology to bridge the distance this holiday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uticaphoenix.net

How to use Zoom on the Echo Show

Zoom meetings are a part of everyday life for many of us. Whether you’re a middle schooler learning remotely or an executive with back-to-back meetings, or if it’s just that your book club still meets virtually, most of us have to grapple with the video conference company at some point in our week. Having another option for joining meetings other than your computer or squinting at your smartphone is a nice bonus, and if you have an Echo Show at home, it can make a useful hands-free Zoom machine.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekyGadgets

Feel VR objects and touch surfaces in virtual reality using Emerge

Virtual reality uses who would like to have the ability to touch VR objects and feel surfaces in virtual reality. May be interested to know that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Emerge is now underway. The small device uses ultrasound to enable VR users to physically feel virtual reality content and make human connections in a virtual world with your bare hands. There is no need to purchase expensive haptic gloves as Emerge uses ultrasound technology to enable you to feel and experience emotion in virtual reality experiences.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Oculus Quest 2 Head Strap

If you've ever spent a long time deep in a virtual environment, you'll know that comfort is key to staying immersed in the experience. The head strap that comes with the Oculus Quest 2 is aggressively average, which means it can and should be replaced with something more pleasant. The...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

This mouth-watering mini PC comes with a built-in mechanical keyboard

Cyberdecks are all the rage right now and there’s no shortage of cool concepts from the growing DIY community. The latest contribution comes from Penk Chen, who calls himself a “digital nomad” on his GitHub profile. His retro-styled handheld PC, called the Penkesu, is a simple design that features repurposed Game Boy Advance SP hinges and a low-profile mechanical keyboard to maintain its portable nature.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple VR could offer Memoji FaceTime, SharePlay experiences

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In the newsletter, Gurman posits that users could be in a VR conference room with dozens of other occupants. "Instead of seeing their actual faces, you'll see 3D versions of them (Memojis)" he adds.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

People can’t stop smashing their TVs while playing games in VR

As embarrassing as smashing your TV while playing a game in VR might be, you can take solace in the fact that you are, according to British insurance company Aviva, very much not alone. Aviva told The Guardian that they saw a 31 percent increase in VR-related claims in 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight has 24/7 wide-angle HD video as well as 2-way talk

Keep an eye on the exterior of your home with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. Giving you a view of your front porch at all times, it offers 24/7 wide-angle HD video through the Kuna app. Moreover, the app also offers pre-recorded messages you can play through the light to ward off potential intruders. Not only that, but you can also access 2-hour event look back as well as download 3 videos per month. With 2-way talk, the Kuna light lets you speak to anyone outside. Conveniently, it integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This wireless gadget provides you with home surveillance and boasts advanced Kuna AI detection, a 1080p HD camera, an 115 dB siren, and a 155º field of view. Furthermore, it is UL Wet certified, and it has dimmable 2,400 lumen lights. Finally, its 270º 70′ detection range gives you a great view.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

15 questions you should never Google

Google is not just a search engine for factual queries - it can be an absolute curiosity mine. One minute you've just watched Jurassic World the next it's 3.41am and you're on the 21st page returning "Dinosaurs", fascinated by the distinction between the bird-hipped and lizard-hipped groups. So what are...
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy