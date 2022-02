Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A QAnon influencer and convicted grifter who claims she can time travel, who led a campaign to replace elected officials with QAnon supporters, and who misrepresented her expertise in an election lawsuit before the Supreme Court, now wants to become Ohio’s next Secretary of State.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO