Kelly Ripa has not one, but four Valentines this year. And she’s not afraid to show her love for all of them on social media. Yesterday, the talk show host posted a snapshot of her three children, Michael, Joaquin and Lola, on Instagram. The three of them were shown sitting side-by-side and sharing an embrace in a tropical setting. Ripa also posted a picture of her and her husband, Mark Consuelos, staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

