U.S. Rep. Billy Long is accusing Sen. Josh Hawley of lying to his face about whether or not he was set to endorse in Missouri’s GOP Senate primary. During a Tuesday morning interview with KCMO’s Pete Mundo, Long said he spoke with Hawley in August and again last Wednesday about whether he had plans to endorse U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO