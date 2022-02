A 59-year-old Michigan art teacher is now facing criminal charges due to the allegedly placing of threatening, hand-written notes in three middle school classrooms. The investigators report that the surveillance cameras at the school had caught Johanne Rhône slipping the notes underneath the doors of the classrooms at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Rhône had been a teacher at the school at the time of her placing the letters. As a result of her being caught by the cameras doing the act, she has been charged with making a terrorist threat towards those at the school, or a false report of terrorism.

