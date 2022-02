Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Criminal justice reform gets all the attention. For years, red and blue states alike have enacted sweeping reforms to criminal laws and sentencing, and 2021 was no exception. Yet the civil justice system is also rife with injustice, and it hears far more cases than criminal courts.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO