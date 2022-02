T — here are rainforests in Britain. These are woodlands drenched in rain, humid and mild, with gnarled old trees covered in shaggy green blankets of mosses, lichens and ferns. Few other places in the world have these temperate rainforests, and in Britain they once covered much of the wet western side of the country, but are now reduced to pockets of woodland in steep gullies and slopes where they manage to cling on in parts of west Scotland, Wales, the Lake District and south-west England. And theserare habitats are threatened by farming, invasive plants and conifer plantations.

