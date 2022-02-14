ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Piece Of My Heart” (“Pala Sydamesta”) – TV Series Review

By Mark Glass
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title “Piece Of My Heart” (“Pala Sydamesta” in Finnish) looks like it belongs on the poster for a romantic tear-jerker. Regular readers of my reviews will know it couldn’t possibly be one of those, simply because I’m the one writing this review. “Piece Of My Heart” is an eight-episode Finnish...

Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Believe One Character May Have Sealed Their Own Fate in Season 4

There are only seven episodes remaining in the hit Netflix drama “Ozark”. As hard as it is to believe, the hit drama is quickly winding down its final season. With only seven episodes to go, there are not many characters left standing. One can assume even less will remain standing at the tail end of the series, too, if history is any indicator. One of the characters that won’t be there will be Wyatt Langmore, who “Ozark” fans believe may have sealed his own fate in Season 4.
Eureka Times-Standard

TV Review | ‘The Afterparty’ is genre-shifting comedy mystery series

“The Afterparty” is happening right on time. The new Apple TV+ murder-mystery comedy series — debuting with three episodes — arrives on the heels of another clues-obsessed laugh-fest, Hulu’s “Only in the Murder in the Building.”. And although “The Afterparty” doesn’t boast the same top-level...
UPI News

TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Jack Reacher's movie career was short-lived. Despite the star power of Tom Cruise, only two films were made from 26 books, and counting. The Prime Video series Reacher offers potential for many more Reacher adventures, but a weak first season could rule out any more.
Tell-Tale TV

This Is Us Review: Heart and Soul (Season 6 Episode 5)

This Is Us finds its sense of humor in a crucial hour. For a show that brings such light to dark topics, it’s rewarding to see This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5, “Heart and Soul,” let the doom and gloom of finality go in favor of some light-hearted, self-aware roasting.
Collider

'One Piece' Live-Action TV Series From Netflix Sets Sail as Production Begins

After over two years since its announcement, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime series One Piece has officially begun production. Netflix Geeked posted a tweet that announced the production being underway with a series of images of the cast. The photos include one of Emily Rudd, who will be playing the role of Nami, sporting a One Piece t-shirt. The other photo in the tweet is of fellow co-stars Jacob Romero Gibson, Iñaki Godoy, and Taz Skylar, who will play Usopp, the series lead Monkey D. Luffy, and Sanji, respectively. Other members of the cast include Mackenyu as master of three sword styles, Roronoa Zoro. While production just starting, the actual debut of the series is still far away, Netflix has previously revealed the name of the first episode, "Romance Dawn," sharing the name of the one-off written in 1996 by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and is what kicked off the global phenomenon as it is known today.
SFGate

‘Goosebumps’: New Live-Action TV Series Lands at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

The new series version of the beloved R.L. Stine books was first reported as being in the works in April 2020. Disney Plus has given the show a 10-episode order. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.
Tell-Tale TV

Peacemaker Review: Stop Dragon My Heart Around (Season 1 Episode 7)

It feels weird to say, but Peacemaker is one of the most gripping, well-rounded shows of the early 2022 landscape. Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 7, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” is the best episode of the series thus far. It deftly balances exciting action sequences, signature humor, and complex dramatic moments for a near-perfect episode of television.
IGN

Peacemaker Episode 7 Review - "Stop Dragon My Heart Around"

This review contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” which airs Feb. 10 on HBO Max. To catch up, check out our review of last week’s episode, and our spoiler-free take on the three-episode premiere. Abusive parents are a pretty common theme...
seattlepi.com

Henson TV Enlists ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus to Create New Creature-Filled Adventure Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Long after selling the Muppets to Disney and the “Sesame Street” characters to Sesame Workshop, the Jim Henson Co. is busy creating new fare via originals — such as a live-action fantasy series in early development with “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus — and existing IP that the company still owns, like “Fraggle Rock.”
movieboozer.com

Murderville (2022-present) TV Drinking Game & Review

Down a Shot: every time a random prop is used for comedic purposes. Down a Shot: for every random throwaway gag/punchline that sounds like a random throwaway gag/punchline, but is actually a cleverly disguised nugget of a clue (nudge nudge, wink wink). DDown a Shot: for each silly name that...
tvseriesfinale.com

Roar: Dark Comedy Anthology Series Coming to Apple TV+ in April (Photos)

Roar is coming to Apple TV+ in April. The streaming service has released cast information, a premiere date, and first look photos. Starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin, and Merritt Wever, the series is based on the short stories of Cecilia Ahern. Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming...
I WANT YOU BACK – Review

I WANT YOU BACK – Review

As you dash about making restaurant reservations and scheduling floral deliveries for the big holiday this weekend, do you ever think about those “non-participators”? I’m guessing that you may not during the whirlwind of “preps”. Sure. most of the “romantically challenged” hadn’t counted on joining in this Monday, but what about those who really thought they’d be toasting their “special someone”? As sort of “counter-programing” two of these “unfortunates” are the focus of a very twisted “rom-com”. This duo is completely “blindsided” by their respective “bust-ups”. So do they break out the ice cream as they plant themselves on the couch for a marathon streaming TV binge? Oh no, they hatch a scheme that loudly declares (though not out loud to the “targets”), I WANT YOU BACK.
THOSE WHO WALK AWAY – Review

THOSE WHO WALK AWAY – Review

As low-budget horror flicks go, THOSE WHO WALK AWAY, begins intriguingly as it establishes the two lead personae via their awkward chatting during the first meeting, resulting from their on-line dating connection. Booboo Stewart plays Max, a shy lad tentatively re-entering the social scene after a long preoccupation with caring for his mother during a severe illness. Scarlett Sperduto’s character Avery is relatively cool, though carrying her own set of baggage, as the two verbally circle each other like wary boxers at the start of a match.
ZillaFoot (Review)

ZillaFoot (Review)

Director – Anthony Polonia (Sister Krampus) Starring – Dave Fife (HalloweeNight, Bigfoot vs Zombies), Cassandra Hayes (She Kills, Amityville Island), and Wayne W. Johnson (Night of Something Strange, Tales of Dracula) Release Date – 2019. Rating – 2/5. SRS Cinema has spent years, if not decades,...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Senpai Is Annoying: “A Light-Hearted Summer Vacation”

Overview: Futaba (Risa Mei), Takeda (Patrick Seitz), Kazama (Mark Allen Jr.) Sakurai (Jennifer AuBuchon) and Yuto (Bryn Apprill) hit the beach to unwind and have some fun. Our Take: The title pretty much says it all about what to expect from this vacation centric episode that has our main cast enjoying a beachside romp.
tvseriesfinale.com

Shining Girls: Thriller Series Starring Elisabeth Moss to Launch in April on Apple TV+ (Watch)

Shining Girls is coming soon to Apple TV+. Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, the thriller follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) who finds out a recent murder mirrors what happened to her during a traumatic assault. Joining forces with a reporter (Wagner Moura), the two try to find her attacker. Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell also star in the series.
wortfm.org

“A Piece of my Heart” stories of women in the Vietnam war and their homecoming

Mark your calendars for March: The U.W. Department of Theatre and Drama is performing the play “A Piece of My Heart“: true stories of 6 women who were changed by their participation in the Vietnam War and the reactions of people when they returned. Director Baron Kelly, himself a four-time Fulbright Scholar and a member of the National Theatre Conference, talks about the play — true stories of stereotypes, negative images, and true humanity. The play run from March 3-11, 2022 in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre on U.W. campus.
PERFORMING ARTS

