“Piece Of My Heart” (“Pala Sydamesta”) – TV Series Review

After over two years since its announcement, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime series One Piece has officially begun production. Netflix Geeked posted a tweet that announced the production being underway with a series of images of the cast. The photos include one of Emily Rudd, who will be playing the role of Nami, sporting a One Piece t-shirt. The other photo in the tweet is of fellow co-stars Jacob Romero Gibson, Iñaki Godoy, and Taz Skylar, who will play Usopp, the series lead Monkey D. Luffy, and Sanji, respectively. Other members of the cast include Mackenyu as master of three sword styles, Roronoa Zoro. While production just starting, the actual debut of the series is still far away, Netflix has previously revealed the name of the first episode, "Romance Dawn," sharing the name of the one-off written in 1996 by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and is what kicked off the global phenomenon as it is known today.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO