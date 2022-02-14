City Lights: Swarm the Stage for Mexican Indie Group Enjambre

Local synth-pop band Mystery Friends have always made music with a light, ethereal feel. That pattern has continued over the past two years as they’ve written new songs. Instead of letting the dark times of the pandemic seep into their writing, the band delved further into partyland, tapping even more into the escapism of their music. “Lyrically, I just kind of went to a place where I was like, let’s talk about anything else,” explains lead singer Abby Sevcik. “If anything, I think it got a little bit looser and a little bit more fun.” Mystery Friends will be showcasing that joy live at the Black Cat on Feb. 5, their first indoor headlining show since the pandemic began. Their recent release, “Someday,” is a myriad of musical layers, and it will require a small army on stage to bring the new material to life. “We now have a seven-member iteration of the band,” says guitarist David Mohl. “It’s like this big, Talking Heads-esque spectacle.” While Mystery Friends have not yet announced a second album, fans will be able to purchase a four-song vinyl EP of their pandemic creations at the concert. The prospect of returning to the stage to play these new songs has Mystery Friends chomping at the bit. “We’re so excited for this, because we’re excited to just be in a crowd of people that are excited to experience live music again,” says Sevcik. “So I just have this overwhelming sense that it’s going to be so, so, so fun.” Doors open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $15. Proof of vax and masks required.

13 DAYS AGO