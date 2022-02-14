City Lights: Swarm the Stage for Mexican Indie Group Enjambre
By Ambar Castillo
1 day ago
The namesake behind this Mexican indie rock band, enjambre is Spanish for “swarm,” isn’t about the international buzz they’ve gotten around their seven albums, particularly in the ultra-competitive Mexico City music scene. It’s an omnipresent reminder of Enjambre’s origins—back when it was a three-piece band whose members’ last name, Navejas, sounds...
Inspired in part by all the Jewish artists on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs, the Forward decided it was time to rank the best Jewish pop songs of all time. You can find the whole list and accompanying essays here. The Blues Project were one of...
Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
Local synth-pop band Mystery Friends have always made music with a light, ethereal feel. That pattern has continued over the past two years as they’ve written new songs. Instead of letting the dark times of the pandemic seep into their writing, the band delved further into partyland, tapping even more into the escapism of their music. “Lyrically, I just kind of went to a place where I was like, let’s talk about anything else,” explains lead singer Abby Sevcik. “If anything, I think it got a little bit looser and a little bit more fun.” Mystery Friends will be showcasing that joy live at the Black Cat on Feb. 5, their first indoor headlining show since the pandemic began. Their recent release, “Someday,” is a myriad of musical layers, and it will require a small army on stage to bring the new material to life. “We now have a seven-member iteration of the band,” says guitarist David Mohl. “It’s like this big, Talking Heads-esque spectacle.” While Mystery Friends have not yet announced a second album, fans will be able to purchase a four-song vinyl EP of their pandemic creations at the concert. The prospect of returning to the stage to play these new songs has Mystery Friends chomping at the bit. “We’re so excited for this, because we’re excited to just be in a crowd of people that are excited to experience live music again,” says Sevcik. “So I just have this overwhelming sense that it’s going to be so, so, so fun.” Doors open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $15. Proof of vax and masks required.
After two years, the curtain will open once again on Signature Theatre’s smaller stage, where the cast of Daphne’s Dive will transform the Arlington playhouse into a north Philadelphia bar. Opening night marked the return of live performances to the theater’s intimate venue, and delivered a fitting tale for a world two years into a pandemic. As Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner tells it, the show is an antidote to loneliness, a beautiful rendering of the “communal experiences” and “belonging” that so many have missed. Written by Quiara Alegría Hudes (author of the screenplay for In the Heights), Daphne’s Dive has earned comparisons to beloved sitcoms, thanks in part to its episodic nature, with scenes sometimes jumping multiple years. The show follows a group of regulars at a bar, run by Daphne, over the course of nearly two decades. Over time, they experience loss, career success, and many more moments of grief and joy. Their multicultural roots, including Daphne’s Puerto Rican heritage, are woven throughout. Actors Rayanne Gonzales, Yesenia Iglesias, James Whalen, Jonathan Atkinson, Quynh-My Luu, and Jyline Carranza are tasked with bringing these regulars to life, selling the stories of a group of “society’s outsiders.” Director Paige Hernandez says that several cast members have direct connections to Puerto Rico, helping bring “authentic storytelling” to the stage. Daphne’s Dive promises to welcome audience members back to ARK Theatre with a warm hug, and hopefully send them into the world reflecting on what they value most. Daphne’s Dive runs through March 20 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave. sigtheatre.org. $40-$66.
We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
Breaking the Band, the long-running REELZ music series, details the careers of heavy metal rockers, Iron Maiden, whose dark, controversial style made them a worldwide phenomenon with teenage fans who flocked to concerts and idolized them for their disturbing album covers and incredible live shows. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Serenity Fisher found her calling in life almost immediately. Other kids might have been forced into piano lessons, but Fisher loved having hers. “I love the piano; it feels good to me,” she said. “It’s linear, like a blank canvas I can paint on.” Now a songwriter, pianist and vocal frontwoman for Serenity Fisher and the Cardboard Hearts, she and her bandmates will bring their particular brand of pop-rock, infused with a bit of Tim Burton’s darkly playful style to the Bayou Theater at University of Houston-Clear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
For nearly 20 years, Stephen McBean, frontman of the excellently wooly Vancouver rockers Black Mountain, has also led the equally great side project Pink Mountaintops. There’s always been plenty of overlap between McBean’s two bands, in terms of both sound and personnel. Pink Mountaintops have always been slightly folkier and less metal than Black Mountain, though both have catalogs full of revved-up riffs and hypnotically chanted choruses. Lately, Pink Mountaintops have been inactive; it’s been eight years since their last album, the druggy and sweaty Get Back. This spring, Pink Mountaintops make their grand return.
Emerging from a slightly later era of the same Swedish hardcore scene that produced The Refused, Cult Of Luna looked to psychedelic sludge lords Neurosis and art-rock superstars Radiohead for inspiration. In doing so, they became the European forerunners of the early 2000s post-metal explosion that was being spearheaded by the American band Isis. With a proclivity for thematic albums, pensive lyrics, and extended compositions—not to mention the occasional media hoax—Cult Of Luna have become one of the genre’s most enduring bands.
Irish siblings Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn have finally answered the eternal question: What happens when you combine traditional folk music with Arthur Russell's amplified cello? The brothers record as Ye Vagabonds, and "Blue is the Eye" is the first peek at their upcoming album, Nine Waves, due out May 13 on River Lea Records, a passion project of Rough Trade founder Geoff Travis that spotlights unorthodox artists from Ireland and Great Britain's folk scene.
The 1990s were a great time to be in a rock band. Gas was cheap, clubs were plenty, and any group willing to quit their job, break up with their girl/boyfriend and get in the van was guaranteed to sell a couple thousand records. Major labels were still searching for the next Nirvana and happy to indulge their rock n’ roll dreams. At best, this meant a lucrative recording contract, at worst, drinks and dinner on the A&R person’s dime. The glory was fleeting but the good times were many before the inevitable adult crash.
Steve Poltz puts Dylan-esque wordplay and the electric acid-test colors of the Sixties on display in his new song and video for “Can O’ Pop.” It’s the latest track off the San Diego-raised, Nashville-based songwriter’s upcoming album Stardust & Satellites, out Feb. 18.
“Can O’ Pop” is a fizzy delight, with Poltz weaving in geographical allusions to tongue-twisting towns like Opelousas and Albuquerque while the Wood Brothers drummer Jano Rix lays down a beat with his congas. In one dizzying stream of lyrics, Poltz recalls how he “met his Bordeaux, at the chateau, left his chapeau, down in Tupelo,” before shrugging,...
Funk singer Betty Davis has died, aged 77. The singer’s friend, Danielle Maggio, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on Wednesday (9 February).Davis, who was the ex-wife of jazz singer Miles Davis, died of natural causes. The singer was considered an icon of the funk genre, and was best known for hits including “Get Ready for Betty”, “It’s My Life” and “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up”.She also wrote songs for other artists, including the Chamber Brothers hit “Uptown (to Harlem)”.The majority of Davis’ songs were released between 1964 and 1975. Her self-titled debut album arrived...
Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
Indie group Letting Up Despite Great Faults have officially dropped their last single before their next album. “She Spins” previews their forthcoming album IV, due March 4. This album will be their first in eight years, and judging from their recent, including this one, the band sounds better than ever.
Beth Hart released her cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Black Dog,” which appears on her upcoming album A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. It follows the release of her take on “Good Times Bad Times” in November, another of the nine Zep songs she recorded after overcoming doubts about the idea. “Black Dog” can be heard below; the LP arrives on Feb. 25.
For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
Blues rock spawned a monster at the end of the 60s, and heavy metal would become one of the most enduring, tribal and quintessentially British of all popular music genres. The genesis of heavy metal was surprisingly tentative. The Who’s Pete Townshend dates his own initiation into the possibilities of the electric guitar to the first time he heard Link Wray’s solo on Rumble in 1958; but there are those who will point out that Les Paul first plugged a pick-up on to his guitar sometime around 1935; and there again, claims have been made for the practitioners of electrified guitar existing here and there in the 1920s.
Influential post-punk guitarist John McGeoch is the subject of a new biography, The Light Pours Out Of Me, which has been written by Rory Sullivan-Burke and is set to arrive via Omnibus Press on April 28. McGeoch, who passed away in 2004, had a remarkable career that saw him serve...
Prayers up! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Dominican music producer and DJ Xtassy Beats — born Juan Alfonso Abreu — has passed away. Xtassy was just 37 years old. Known as one half of the music production duo A&X (Alcover and...
