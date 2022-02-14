ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Travelers, Allstate raise homeowners rates in December 2021

spglobal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Travelers Cos. Inc. could see the largest increase in total premiums from homeowners rate hikes approved in December 2021, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Travelers, Allstate top rate hike chart. Travelers obtained regulatory approvals for 36 rate hikes, which...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

Insurance agents: Why rates for Florida homeowners are soaring in 2022

Insurance agents who sell property and casualty policies have a warning for their current and potential clients:. “The Florida homeowners insurance market is currently in crisis and has been for years due to fraud and frivolous litigation,” said Kyle Ulrich, Florida Association of Insurance Agents president and CEO. In...
FLORIDA STATE
spglobal.com

AF Group, Farmers Insurance raise commercial auto rates in December 2021

AF Group could see the biggest increase in aggregate premiums out of any insurance group from new commercial auto rates approved in December 2021, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Subsidiaries of AF Group received approvals for two rate hikes, which could increase the group's aggregate premiums by...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Allstate

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Allstate ALL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
foxwilmington.com

Insurance experts weigh in on surging homeowner’s rates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The rate of inflation is affecting cost of living all across the region — from increased rents to the cost to build a new home, and as those prices rise, they’re also driving the cost to protect your property up. When you buy...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

US car insurance premiums set to rise

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. car insurance premiums are set to rise, according to industry officials. The Wall Street Journal reports that insurance rates are expected to increase because the public is driving more, there are more accidents, and there are parts and car shortages. In addition, in the event of accidents...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Delta Air's workforce increased by about 9,000 jobs in 2021

Delta Air Lines Inc.'s workforce increased by a net 9,000 jobs in 2021, but was still about 9% below prepandemic-2019 levels. The air carrier said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, that it had 83,000 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, including 81,000 in the U.S., up from a total 74,000 at the end of 2020, including 72,000 in the U.S. Delta said that it hired "approximately 11,000" new employees across its business in 2021 as business began to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the company had also cut about 2,000 jobs to achieve a net 9,000 workforce increase. Meanwhile, the workforce total at the end of 2021 was still about 8,000 jobs below the total of 91,000 employees Delta had at the end of 2019. The 2021 job gains came as total operating revenue grew 75% to $29.90 billion, but that was still 36% below the 2019 total of $47.01 billion. Delta's stock, which rose 1.3% on Monday, has gained 1.6% over the past three months, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 3.4% and the S&P 500 has dropped 5.8%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in Under 6 Weeks

The housing market remains red-hot. In fact, during January 2022, the typical U.S. home sold faster than during any prior January, spending only 61 days on the market, according to the National Association of Realtors. And some markets are positively sizzling. In a dozen of the 50 largest metropolitan areas...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate#Usaa#The Travelers Cos Inc#The Allstate Corp
rismedia.com

Booming Housing Market Fuels Q4 Rise in Homeowner Equity Across U.S.

Homeowners were able to reap the benefits of the frenzied housing market last year as new data from ATTOM Data Solutions suggests that nearly one of every two mortgaged homes were “equity rich” in the final quarter of 2021. ATTOM released its Q4 2021 U.S. Home Equity &...
REAL ESTATE
Austin American-Statesman

Round Rock unemployment rate down to 2.6% in December

Despite the current surge of the COVID-19 virus, unemployment rates in Round Rock have continued to decrease alongside statewide rates, according to state data. The latest figures from the Texas Workforce Commission shows that the unemployment rate in the Austin-Round Rock metro area fell to 2.9% for the month of December, compared to 4.3% for Texas and 3.7% for the United States.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Benzinga

Recap: Allstate Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
nationalmortgagenews.com

Renting a home is even harder than buying one in hot U.S. market

For Atlanta real estate agent Jamie Douglas, a dearth of inventory has made it almost impossible to take on new clients hunting for affordable rental homes. Now, she works with people who have at least $5,000 a month to spend on rent, double her usual base of around $2,500 because there’s just nothing available at lower price points. One house will get 15 to 20 applications and be rented within a day, she said.
REAL ESTATE
Bill Belew

Good news for low-income Americans: ETIC increases tax refund

Good News for Low-Income AmericansPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. Although a fourth stimulus check seems very unlikely in the US, some good news is on the years year that is, during this tax season, millions of low-income citizens are eligible for an increased tax rebate.
spglobal.com

US LNG WEEKLY: Weaker netbacks push Gulf Coast FOB cargo values lower

US FOB Gulf Coast LNG cargo values slid during the week ended Feb. 15 as netbacks from destination markets narrowed due largely to lower prices in Europe and Asia. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Mild weather and easing geopolitical worries, at least for the moment,...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Listen: A winter’s tale: heating season extremes in North American gas

The natural gas storage situation in North America has fluctuated wildly this winter, quickly moving from a surplus to a growing deficit in the US. Meanwhile, Canada's inventories have teetered near historical lows all winter. In response, key hubs throughout the US and Canada are maintaining prices not seen since 2008, the early days of the US shale boom, as Henry Hub forwards recently posted record-high daily gains.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy