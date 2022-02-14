Oof, Kanye West & Julia Fox Are Officially Over

Julia reportedly had a ‘hot-and-heavy’ romance with Drake… and Ye knows all about it!. Dating one’s former rival would definitely call for a conversation, at the very least! It appears Julia Fox had a secret romance with Drake before she began hanging out with his onetime archnemesis Kanye West, according to Page Six. The model, 31, and “Hotline Bling” rapper, 35, reportedly had a “hot-and-heavy” relationship starting in February 2020 after Drake hit her up on Instagram to praise her for her role in Uncut Gems. And to answer everyone’s question… yes Kanye, who was first linked with Julia on New Year’s Eve, knows all about the tryst and is “not thrilled,” per the outlet.
