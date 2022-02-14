ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oof, Kanye West & Julia Fox Are Officially Over

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye “Ye” West and Julia are officially over. On Feb. 14, Julia’s rep confirmed the couple’s split. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” the rep told E!. Not exactly the ideal start to Valentine’s Day....

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Kanye "Ye" West Breakup Rumors

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA. Don't worry, these two are not four, five seconds away from a break up. Though Julia Fox sparked rumors she and Kanye "Ye" West had split after she deleted pics of them together and unfollowed several of his fans accounts, she wants you to know they're stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oof#Kanye West Julia#Daily Mail#Ig Story
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ok Magazine

Julia Fox Shuts Down Breakup Rumors After Deleting Photos With Kanye West Over 'Mean' Comments, Slams Trolls For Making Instagram 'Not A Fun Place Anymore'

Julia Fox sparked breakup speculation after deleting her photos of beau Kanye West from her Instagram page — but there appears to be more to the story. The 32-year-old actress not only removed a series of photos with West from her account, but she also unfollowed several Juliye fan accounts, leading her fans to think there was trouble in paradise with the Donda rapper.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Next Steps After Clapping Back At Kanye On Instagram: ‘He Left Her No Choice’

The makeup mogul is ‘done with Kanye’s antics’ and is ready to ‘defend herself and her kids’ whatever way possible during their bitter divorce. Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. After the makeup mogul, 41, clapped back in an epic way against the rapper’s public attacks against her, saying he is “causing pain” for their entire family, questions remained on what pushed Kim to get to that point. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother of four has simply had enough of Kanye’s dramatic “stunts.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New GF Julia Fox Secretly Dated Drake Before Hooking Up With Kim Kardashians Ex

Julia reportedly had a ‘hot-and-heavy’ romance with Drake… and Ye knows all about it!. Dating one’s former rival would definitely call for a conversation, at the very least! It appears Julia Fox had a secret romance with Drake before she began hanging out with his onetime archnemesis Kanye West, according to Page Six. The model, 31, and “Hotline Bling” rapper, 35, reportedly had a “hot-and-heavy” relationship starting in February 2020 after Drake hit her up on Instagram to praise her for her role in Uncut Gems. And to answer everyone’s question… yes Kanye, who was first linked with Julia on New Year’s Eve, knows all about the tryst and is “not thrilled,” per the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Accused of Kim of Kidnapping Their Kids After She Slammed Him For Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Her

West vs. Kardashian. Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago amid their divorce. Kanye and Kim’s most recent feud started on February 4, 2022, when the Yeezy founder took to his Instagram to slam Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Runs His Hands All Over Julia Fox As The Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday With Friends

The rapper and his girlfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as the ‘Uncut Gems’ star rang in her birthday!. Happy Birthday to Julia Fox! The actress had a birthday bash in New York City to celebrate turning 32 on Wednesday February 2. Julia and Kanye West, 44, couldn’t help packing on some PDA during the celebration in a video captured by their pal, playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Jeremy filmed the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper pulling his girlfriend in close, while at the party.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Julia Fox Doesn't Get Jealous When Kanye West Talks About Wanting Kim Kardashian Back

Kanye West’s new romance with Julia Fox caught fans by surprise, as the pair appeared to be getting hot and heavy really soon after Ye had seemed determined to win estranged wife Kim Kardashian back. Even in the past couple of weeks, things got tense between Kardashian and the rapper regarding joint custody of their four children, but Fox insists that what’s going on between West and his soon-to-be ex hasn’t affected her and West’s situation.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy