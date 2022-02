Click here to read the full article. Ken Burns is scared about the future of America. “I’m very anxious,” Burns admits. “I want my country to survive. I want to look back on all of this and go, ‘Wow, that was tough, but we made it through’ — just the way my parents and my grandparents talked to me about the Depression. I want to have this in our rearview mirror, but I don’t think that will happen for a while.” His fear, palpable and hovering around the edges of many of the comments he makes during a long, discursive interview with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO