ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

New Bar, Lounge Opens in Former Sow's Ear

farmingtonlocal.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lounge and bar has opened in the former...

www.farmingtonlocal.news

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

The Lounge: LSU opens only sit-down restaurant and bar on campus

The Lounge is LSU’s newest addition to dining for students and faculty. Art decor, poboys, live music and more — The Lounge features many firsts for restaurants on campus, but most notably is the only full-service sit-down dining with alcohol on campus. Located at The LSU Club at...
RESTAURANTS
businessden.com

Gay bar and restaurant Sir opens in former Vesta space in LoDo

It will host DJ nights and drag brunches with an upscale menu that includes caviar and Coulotte steak. One of the owners has a “Real Housewives” connection. You must be a member to access BusinessDen's exclusive reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW. - - - TERMS OF SERVICE:. ALL MEMBERSHIPS RENEW...
RESTAURANTS
Southlake Style

Shotzee’s Bar & Grill Opens In Keller

Keller has welcomed a new restaurant to town. Shotzee’s Bar & Grill opened in mid-January, bringing delicious bites, live music and a great atmosphere to the area. With an expansive menu that features starters, burgers, hot dogs, wings and tacos, everyone’s sure to find a dish they love.
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#New Bar#Sow S Ear Restaurant#The Payroll Department
WGNtv.com

New plant-themed cocktail bar opens in Portage Park

Moonflower is a new plant-filled bar in Portage Park serving up cocktails with some interesting ingredients representing their cultural backgrounds. Joining us now with more are co-owners Zach Rivera and Christina Chae. 4359 N. Milwaukee Ave. Instagram @moonflowerbar.
PORTAGE, IN
98.1 KHAK

A New Sports Bar/Restaurant Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

Earlier this week, Cedar Rapids' newest sports bar held a soft opening for customers!. As of February 9th, Scores on 33rd is open for business at 3287 6th St SW in Cedar Rapids. The new restaurant took over the space that was once home to Pei's Mandarin after its closure last summer. The folks behind the new bar have been hard at work renovating the interior and exterior these last few months, even adding an outdoor patio for the spring and summer months!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Eater

1970s-Inspired Lounge Raises Atwater Village’s Bar Hopping Appeal

The crew behind Thunderbird, Blind Donkey, and Verdugo Bar spent the last year gutting the former Moon Room/the Griffin space in Atwater Village. Now they’re days away from introducing their latest bar, the High Low, a casual, cozy addition to the walkable bar options on this stretch of Los Feliz Boulevard starting February 9.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Baton Rouge Business Report

Get a peek inside The Main Lobby, downtown’s new rooftop lounge

The former Hound Dogs location on Main Street has been transformed into a rooftop bar and upscale cocktail lounge called The Main Lobby, which officially opens this weekend. With jewel-toned velvet seating and jazz music playing softly, general manager and bartender Jean Paul Guillory says The Main Lobby will feature a relaxed bar vibe rather than a nightclub atmosphere. The goal is to make guests feel like they’re escaping with a drink at a nice hotel lobby in a big city like Miami, New York or Los Angeles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Emerald Lounge will bring cozy vibes to the St. Paul's West 7th bar scene

Emerald Lounge, an intimate new cocktail and wine bar, is almost ready to open on St. Paul's West 7th Street. It's an idea that's been percolating inside Molly Bard's head for about 10 years, from her experiences traveling through Italy. As Bard and co-owner Amanda Caruso — the two became friends working at Claddagh Coffee and sister shop Wee Claddagh — talked about the business idea, they knew they wanted to work on it together.
SAINT PAUL, MN
sloopin.com

Decadent Dessert Bar & Bistro to Open at 1355 S. Michigan (former Kurrah Space)

We were sad when Kurrah closed - one of our favorite restaurants at the corner of 14th and Michigan. But it looks like a new dessert spot is heading to the space:. We did some googling and it looks like Decadent Dessert Bar & Bistro is in fact happening according to this article in What Now Chicago. Interestingly enough - it appears that is it's a franchise:
MICHIGAN STATE
aymag.com

Food Bites: Shorty Small’s Relocating, New Sports Bar Opens, and More

We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our editor, Dustin Jayroe, at [email protected].
RESTAURANTS
visitsunvalley.com

Barrio75 – Taco Lounge + Tequila Bar

Some things just go together: Blue Skies and Deep Powder. Hugs and Kisses. And of course…Tacos and Tequila. Tucked into the edge of downtown Ketchum with patio views of Mount Baldy, Barrio75 offers a lively and creative take on a beloved culinary duo. It begins, like so many great things, with a blank tortilla. Every day, we grind organic heirloom corn, crafting it into our housemade tortillas—the base of everything we do. We pay homage to the traditional street tacos of Mexico and South America, adding a joyful and ingredient-forward Sun Valley spin to the art. Warm cooked-to-order house corn chips are served in paper bags aside fresh guac and melty-queso in cast iron skillets. A killer happy hour features old-school street tacos to supplement signature creations like The French Onion taco, The Reuben taco, The Lamb Asada taco, and The Chorizo Cheeseburger taco. We utilize seasonal and sustainable ingredients, and serve them in an equally fresh atmosphere that buzzes with energy and emphasizes what we’re all about: gathering around a table to share great food and spirits.
KETCHUM, ID
Time Out New York

This new hidden bar opens inside a Times Square restaurant tomorrow

Serafina, the Italian restaurant group with the familiar yellow awnings and several locations in NYC and beyond, quietly started operating its latest, Serafina in the Sky, earlier this year. On Wednesday, February 16, it will officially open the space’s speakeasy-themed lounge annex, UnPublished. The new spot is a collaboration between Serafina and hospitality professional Karim Amatullah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B106

A New Endless Macaroni Bar Has Opened Up Shop In Waco

There's a new restaurant In Waco and it's a must try. Have you ever went to an endless macaroni bar? Yeah, me neither but now is a good time if any to try something new. Roni's Mac Bar is a new addition to Union Hall in downtown Waco. This new customizable macaroni bar it's guaranteed to make your tastebuds go haywire. Patrons have the opportunity to pick a base for their Mac and Cheese from a list that includes Marinara and Pesto. After picking the sauce there is an array of toppings to choose from to customize the dish. The list of toppings include meat options such as chicken, brisket, ham, bacon, chili and more; then a veggie option featuring tomatoes, broccoli, onions, Breadcrumps, Parmesan, pineapples and more; and then lastly you pick a sauce from options such as Ranch, bbq, ketchup hot sauce, sour cream, salsa and teriyaki. Talk about loaded huh?
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy