New Bar, Lounge Opens in Former Sow's Ear

Some things just go together: Blue Skies and Deep Powder. Hugs and Kisses. And of course…Tacos and Tequila. Tucked into the edge of downtown Ketchum with patio views of Mount Baldy, Barrio75 offers a lively and creative take on a beloved culinary duo. It begins, like so many great things, with a blank tortilla. Every day, we grind organic heirloom corn, crafting it into our housemade tortillas—the base of everything we do. We pay homage to the traditional street tacos of Mexico and South America, adding a joyful and ingredient-forward Sun Valley spin to the art. Warm cooked-to-order house corn chips are served in paper bags aside fresh guac and melty-queso in cast iron skillets. A killer happy hour features old-school street tacos to supplement signature creations like The French Onion taco, The Reuben taco, The Lamb Asada taco, and The Chorizo Cheeseburger taco. We utilize seasonal and sustainable ingredients, and serve them in an equally fresh atmosphere that buzzes with energy and emphasizes what we’re all about: gathering around a table to share great food and spirits.

KETCHUM, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO