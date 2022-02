Former Alaska governor and one-time Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin returned to federal court on 3 February after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, delaying the start of a trial stemming from her defamation suit against The New York Times.Ms Palin, who is not vaccinated, was spotted dining at several Manhattan restaurants after her positive results last week, against the city’s public health guidance for infected people to remain isolated.Jury selection and opening arguments began on Thursday, nearly four years after Ms Palin filed a libel lawsuit against the newspaper over an editorial incorrectly linking a 2011 shooting of...

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO