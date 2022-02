Elon Musk gave a presentation yesterday on the biggest and most powerful rocket the company has ever built. Starship is 394 feet tall and has a maximum payload of over 220K pounds. The fully reusable Starship was built for longer missions, including a potential trip to Mars. Cost is a big feature of the Starship and the Super Heavy Booster. The rocket is expected to reach orbits for less than $10M a flight within two to three years, according to Musk.

