Stocks close lower as Wall Street watches Ukraine tensions

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions over the thousands...

abc17news.com

MarketWatch

Asian markets gain as Ukraine tensions ease, oil prices dip

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able...
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
WHIO Dayton

Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets headed for a sharply higher open Tuesday after Russia said that some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn't specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine's border. Investors viewed Russia's muddled announcement...
CNBC

Bitcoin and ether rise as Ukraine-Russia tensions appear to ease

Cryptocurrencies rose Tuesday with U.S. equities as tensions between Ukraine and Russia appeared to be easing. Bitcoin climbed 4.6% to $44,177.34, while ether rose 7.6% to $3,114.09, according to data from Coin Metrics. Almost the entire crypto market was higher Tuesday. The moves are likely a "natural market surge" after...
CNBC

Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,852.40. Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pulling further away from an eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the appeal of safe havens.
MarketWatch

Energy stocks suffer broad declines as easing Ukraine tensions knock down crude oil prices

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates. A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week. Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
International Business Times

S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb Over 1% On Signs Of Easing Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
Reuters

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

World stocks, Wall St. futures sink on Ukraine anxiety

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. In premarket trading in New York, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%. Frankfurt...
