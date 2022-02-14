ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

COVID Depression and Anxiety

hopkinsmedicine.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are experiencing depression and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are certainly not alone. Many are grieving loved ones who have died. Some coronavirus survivors have been left with debilitating health problems, and many others have lost jobs and businesses. Even those who have not experienced...

www.hopkinsmedicine.org

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 5 Symptoms of Anxiety?

Several types of anxiety can affect an individual in different ways with various symptoms. The five most common types of anxiety disorders and their symptoms are as follows:. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) People with GAD experience anxiety about health, work, social interactions, and everyday routine life for half of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Depression#Anxiety#Substance Use Disorder
Psych Centra

Why Childhood Trauma Could Be Causing Your Anxiety

For many adults, childhood trauma and anxiety go hand in hand — and both are treatable. If you live with anxiety, it’s natural to wonder what might be causing your symptoms. Typically, anxiety disorders stem from a combination of factors, such as:. genetics. learned coping strategies. chronic stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

6 unusual signs you may have depression

Everyone feels sad or low sometimes, but these feelings usually pass with a little time. Depression (also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is different. It can cause severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and handle daily activities, such as sleeping, eating, or working. It is an...
MENTAL HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: How mental health issues could lead to dementia

(WNDU) - There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that can develop later in life. Low self-esteem, loss of interest, anxiety, poor outlook on life and depression can wreak havoc on your emotional health. But...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
csufresno.edu

Stress and Anxiety is Up Amongst the Population, Learn Ways to Deal With Stress and Anxiety

Americans feel more stressed than ever, worrying about health issues, work, and money. But there are ways to combat those internal feelings and start feeling positive again. There is no question that our lives continue to become more stressful. These days of COVID-19 have done nothing but increase the anxiety of the American people and people all over. A recent study conducted by Gallup and reported by Forbes found the following insights:
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Stress and Anxiety Cause Vertigo?

Understanding how stress and anxiety can cause vertigo — and vice versa — can be crucial in treating symptoms of these conditions. Fast breathing, churning stomach, a racing heartbeat — these are only a few of the most common physical signs of stress and anxiety. But another symptom can crop up when we feel worried, and it’s much less talked about: vertigo.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Prolonged Grief Disorder

Prolonged Grief Disorder has recently been recognized as a distinct disorder in the DSM-5. Approximately 10% of children and adults experience Prolonged Grief Disorder. Untreated Prolonged Grief Disorder can lead to significant physical and emotional conditions. Loss of a loved one and grieving their absence is a universal, yet deeply...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Loneliness Is More Than Just a Feeling

The consequences of loneliness may extend beyond the emotional experience itself. Lower social and emotional support have been associated with less cognitive resilience and greater dementia risk. A person’s race, ethnicity, or gender can affect their income and education, leading to differences that can contribute to loneliness. This post...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Can we prevent depression in older adults by treating insomnia?

Depression is common among older adults. By some estimates, more than 10% of adults over the age of 60 have struggled with major depressive disorder (MDD) within the past year. There are a number of symptoms of MDD, including depressed mood, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, difficulty concentrating, thoughts of worthlessness or guilt, thoughts of death or suicide, fatigue, sleep disturbances, unplanned weight loss/gain or a change in appetite, and slowed or agitated movement.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS New York

Study Says Some Woman Over 70 Suffering Through ‘The Silent Epidemic’ Due To Anxiety Caused By COVID Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A recent study reveals some women over 70 years old are felling more lonely than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers are calling it “the silent epidemic” and it’s prompting health experts to take a closer look at the emotional health of all women, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Monday. Kim Parshley said pandemic-induced isolation left her feeling empty and alone. Limited social contact for the past two-and-a-half years for the single actress meant spending many holidays and weekends by herself. That all changed this past Thanksgiving. “So, as I’m sitting there at the table and I’m eating like a...
YOGA
First Showing

Trailer for 'Just Like You: Anxiety + Depression' Mental Health Doc

"It just feels easier for me to lay in bed…" Oh yes, we all know that feeling. Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Just Like You: Anxiety + Depression. Jen Greenstreet is a former prosecuting attorney who decided to start a film company to help with mental health issues, and she has been making shorts for years with "Just Like You." This feature-length doc is the culmination of all of her work so far, telling stories and making films addressing challenges with mental health. In this film - brave kids, Emmy award winning journalists, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University, as well as one determined mother take on the overwhelming fear & stigma plaguing the mental health community, leaving us enlightened, empowered and equipped to either live life or lift up the lives of those with challenging and even life-threatening conditions. "This film will save lives," they say. This new chapter in the "JLY" series focuses on the fear of getting support and help with recovery. Hopefully this film is better than the trailer.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy