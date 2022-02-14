COVID Depression and Anxiety

"It just feels easier for me to lay in bed…" Oh yes, we all know that feeling. Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Just Like You: Anxiety + Depression. Jen Greenstreet is a former prosecuting attorney who decided to start a film company to help with mental health issues, and she has been making shorts for years with "Just Like You." This feature-length doc is the culmination of all of her work so far, telling stories and making films addressing challenges with mental health. In this film - brave kids, Emmy award winning journalists, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University, as well as one determined mother take on the overwhelming fear & stigma plaguing the mental health community, leaving us enlightened, empowered and equipped to either live life or lift up the lives of those with challenging and even life-threatening conditions. "This film will save lives," they say. This new chapter in the "JLY" series focuses on the fear of getting support and help with recovery. Hopefully this film is better than the trailer.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO