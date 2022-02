CVS Health is driving ahead with plans to expand its primary care services, including through acquisitions, according to company officials. The Rhode Island-based pharmacy and health services conglomerate, which is also the parent company of Hartford health insurer Aetna, first broadcast its strategy to invest more heavily in primary care last year, and CEO Karen Lynch and CFO Shawn Guertin offered a more detailed view of what that might look like during an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

