Lake Superior State Announces Addition of Three New Athletic Programs

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State announced on Monday that the athletic department will add three new programs of women’s triathlon, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. The Board of Trustees approved the addition of the programs for NCAA Division II.

The athletic department’s goal is to hire coaches and begin roster development for the three programs in next academic year and to start competition in the fall of 2023.

“I am thrilled to be adding three new programs to our athletic department. Swimming & diving and women’s triathlon will help to fulfill our university’s goals of expanding our footprint throughout the region. I look forward to supporting all three programs and our future student-athletes as they represent the Lakers in their respective fields of play,” LSSU President Dr. Rodney Hanley said in the university’s press release.

These will bring Lake Superior State up to 15 varsity programs.

The Lakers’ will have the 39th women’s triathlon program in the NCAA and 16th in Division II. It’s a fall sport and the season will include four national qualifiers and the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships. With this addition, USA Triathlon provided a $25,000 grant to help with the program startup costs.

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference already features teams competing in swimming and diving, welcoming Lake Superior State to join that conference in both sports. No major renovations are required for their training, as the Lakers’ current facilities in the Norris Center meet the guidelines.