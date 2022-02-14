ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Behind the Bench: Episode 4

By Meghan Keefe and Gabby Levitt
bcgavel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Gavel's podcast series, Behind the Bench. Here you'll find commentary on hot-button issues, updates on campus happenings, and interviews with BC community members. This year's hosts include Gavel sophomores Gabby Levitt and Meghan Keefe. Follow us on Spotify for easy access to each episode!. [Bang! Intro]....

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
bcgavel.com

Pox Parties: The Newest Danger to Public Health

As the world enters another year of the pandemic, many long for a return to normalcy. With new COVID-19 variants spreading across the country, however, this goal seems more out of reach than ever. The newest and most contagious variant, Omicron, has rapidly swept the nation and caused almost 900,000 deaths within the past 30 days. In the face of this staggering number, the majority of citizens continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. The federal government has also looked for a long-lasting solution, as the Biden Administration recently reworked their plan for COVID-19 treatment. Besides advocating for booster shots and stronger health protocols, the White House made a half-billion at-home COVID tests available to the public which can be directly ordered to one’s home. Despite these substantial efforts, a rising trend now threatens any possible return to regularity: pox parties.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy