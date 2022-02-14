Behind the Bench: Episode 4

As the world enters another year of the pandemic, many long for a return to normalcy. With new COVID-19 variants spreading across the country, however, this goal seems more out of reach than ever. The newest and most contagious variant, Omicron, has rapidly swept the nation and caused almost 900,000 deaths within the past 30 days. In the face of this staggering number, the majority of citizens continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. The federal government has also looked for a long-lasting solution, as the Biden Administration recently reworked their plan for COVID-19 treatment. Besides advocating for booster shots and stronger health protocols, the White House made a half-billion at-home COVID tests available to the public which can be directly ordered to one’s home. Despite these substantial efforts, a rising trend now threatens any possible return to regularity: pox parties.

