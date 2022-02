It takes a rare combination of chemistry, preternatural skill, intuition and luck — right people, right place, right time — to make a bona fide killer debut album. Some of heavy music's greatest bands, like Judas Priest and Pantera, took at least a few full-lengths to find their sound and start making genre-defining masterworks, proving that a truly spectacular debut isn't required for a historic career. That said, roaring out the gate with an act of singular brilliance — whether raw like Korn's and Slipknot's or breathtakingly fully formed like Black Sabbath's or Alice in Chains' — is a surefire way to make a lifelong impression. Below, are the 20 greatest debut albums in heavy-music history.

