After his expulsion from Australia and the consequent non-participation in the first slam of the season, it will be curious to understand what Novak Djokovic's schedule will be now in the coming months. Already some important tournaments are hinting that in order to participate it will be necessary to be vaccinated, so the Serbian champion is seriously in danger of missing other tournaments such as the Australian Open if his vaccination status does not change.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO