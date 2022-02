In two games, the Collinsville ice hockey team solved a riddle so many MVCHA teams struggled with all season: How to score goals on Columbia goalie Tim Barbee. The Kahoks opened up the series with a 7-1 win on Feb. 7 at the Granite City Ice Rink. They followed that the next night with a 3-1 win at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex to move on to round two of the MVCHA playoffs.

COLUMBIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO