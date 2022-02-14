NTT on the security and business case for private 5G networks

The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in Industry 4.0 means an increasing number of connected systems, ranging from simple sensors and actuators to nuclear power stations. Ensuring the security of these is essential for correct operation and safety. There are many types of threat from different sources: random hackers, criminal groups, commercial espionage, and state actors. If a device is compromised its operation may be affected and it can no longer be trusted for data exchange, processing, or storage. This is a particular danger for 5G communications gateways, where a vulnerability could expose the entire system to attack.

