Technology

NTT on the security and business case for private 5G networks

Light Reading
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParm Sandhu, VP of enterprise 5G products and services for NTT; and Warren Small, global head of security and innovation for NTT, join the Light Reading podcast to discuss NTT's approach to delivering private 5G networks to...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

enterpriseiotinsights.com

Samsung, Amdocs partner to deliver 4G, 5G private networks in the U.S.

Samsung Electronics America and Amdocs said they will collaborate to deliver end-to-end 4G and 5G private network solutions to U.S. enterprises. In a joint statement, the firms said that the agreement includes delivery of Samsung’s complete set of private network solutions, including Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) products, to enable private network and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) use cases.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Satellites Provide New Capabilities and Complexities for 5G Networks

New advances in 5G standards are creating opportunities to integrate non-terrestrial networks (NTN) into an interoperable, standardized wireless experience across the entire globe. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white paper covering the role of 5G in satellite networks entitled, “5G and Non-Terrestrial Networks.”
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Cisco wades into private 5G market

Cisco on Thursday announced its intention to sell a private 5G offering to enterprises. The company promised to show off the new product at the upcoming MWC trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The company also announced new Wi-Fi and switching products for enterprise customers alongside the private 5G offering. In...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Industry turns to private 5G to speed digital change

As fifth-generation mobile networks roll out, telecommunications companies say the technology’s ultrafast speed will create “killer apps” and transform how we consume entertainment. But the impact of 5G on business — potentially just as important — is less discussed. Regulators are allocating 5G telecoms spectrum...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab

As 5G rolls out across the globe, the search is on for new ways to utilize this technology for real-life innovation. The opportunities that 5G, cloud and edge computing present call for a collaborative approach to explore tangible outcomes. The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL) provides a vibrant global ecosystem...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Private 5G Connectivity and AI Technologies Accelerate the Transformation From Automation to Autonomy

Chia-Wei Yang, Director, Edge Vision Business Center, IoT Solution and Technology Business Unit | ADLINK. Since the first mention of IoT and Industry 4.0, advances in technologies such as machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL) and wireless sensors are continuing to forge a progressive path from automation toward autonomy. However, up until recently, connectivity has come in the form of wired Industrial Ethernet, which has a huge installation cost and negates the possibility for flexible manufacturing. Wireless solutions, such as WiFi and 4G, offer that flexibility but not the speed and bandwidth, and though 4G LTE meets these criteria, its latency is lacking.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Change Network from Public to Private

Machines on private networks are often open to each other, while those on public networks are less accessible. While it might seem more secure to designate all networks as public, there are a lot of benefits to setting up private networks on secured devices. It’s easy to change network types....
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Samsung and Amdocs deploy private 5G at Howard University

Samsung has partnered with software company Amdocs to deliver one of the first campus-wide private 5G networks at a major U.S. university, allowing students and faculty to securely access learning and information resources from anywhere on the campus. Contents. What are 5G private networks?. The two companies announced the deployment...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

NTT partners with ServiceNow to accelerate private 5G adoption

NTT Ltd. has announced a partnership with ServiceNow to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled workflow automation platform. Using the new end-to-end platform, enterprises will be able to utilise solutions from NTT and ServiceNow to streamline deployment and integration of private 5G. Building on NTT’s...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

5G networks increase content consumption

The last 12 months or so have seen the rapid proliferation of 5G networks across the world, and the next 12 months or so will see the rapid monetisation of such infrastructures, says a study from Juniper Research. Its new report, Carrier billing: opportunities, challenges & market forecasts 2022-2026 calculated...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Cisco announces Wi-Fi 6E, private 5G to assist with hybrid work

Cisco announced several new network technologies today, assisting businesses and their employees in hybrid setups to get work done more efficiently and securely. As part of the announcement, the company showed several new devices and features to help boost the rate at which work gets done, as well as protecting the networks on which business is done.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Cisco pitches into private 5G, reveals hybrid work technology slate

Working on the basis that the network is the power behind hybrid work, Cisco has launched a raft of networking technologies to provide innovation and help businesses enable the new normal of work, including what it has called the industry’s first high-end Wi-Fi 6E access points, new high-powered Catalyst 9000X series switches and, perhaps most significantly, private 5G for the enterprise as a managed service.
TECHNOLOGY
electronicproducts.com

Meeting the security challenges in 5G gateway storage

The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in Industry 4.0 means an increasing number of connected systems, ranging from simple sensors and actuators to nuclear power stations. Ensuring the security of these is essential for correct operation and safety. There are many types of threat from different sources: random hackers, criminal groups, commercial espionage, and state actors. If a device is compromised its operation may be affected and it can no longer be trusted for data exchange, processing, or storage. This is a particular danger for 5G communications gateways, where a vulnerability could expose the entire system to attack.
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

NTT teams with ServiceNow to help enterprises realise benefits of private 5G

Building upon its Private 5G (P5G) offering, global technology services provider NTT has entered into a partnership with ServiceNow to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based workflows that will help enterprises digitise work that is foundational to realising the benefits of private 5G deployment and adoption. The two companies believe...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

5G for business is about more than just smartphones

While at least some consumers are already experiencing faster network speeds thanks to the ongoing 5G network rollouts, businesses are also beginning to explore how the technology might support the delivery of new and better services to customers. Beyond giving smartphones a speed boost for faster video streaming, tech analysts...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Infovista introduces solution to deploy and scale 5G networks with maximum ROI

Network lifecycle automation (NLA) provider Infovista has announced a software solution designed to enable businesses designing, deploying and operating 5G networks to accelerate, and increases the return on investment (ROI) from the next-generation network roll-out. Also encompassing network expansion and densification, the smart capital expenditure (capex) solution intelligently calculates and...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

NTT, ServiceNow Tap AI-enabled E2E Workflow Automation to Accelerate Private 5G

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, this week announced a partnership with ServiceNow to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform. Organizations will be able to utilize solutions from NTT and ServiceNow to streamline the deployment and integration of private 5G.
SOFTWARE
HackRead

Wireless Network Security Best Practices

A surprising number of businesses and individuals do not take the proper precautions when it comes to wireless network security. In this guide, we will cover these precautions and provide a basic primer on some of the best practices with respect to improving your wireless network security. 1. Enable WPA2...
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

Malaysia 5G network boss blames 'posturing' MNOs for delays

The head of Malaysia's contentious 5G wholesale network has blamed mobile operators for rollout delays and rejected a second network as not viable. Ralph Marshall, CEO of the government-funded Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), said the single wholesale network (SWN) plan unveiled in late 2019 had been "inordinately delayed in its implementation as a result of posturing" by operators.
WORLD
Forbes

Mindset: The Missing Puzzle Piece To Your Private 5G Deployment

CEO & Co-Founder at Shabodi. Helping CIOs and CTOs monetize their 5G deployments, accelerate ROI, and unlock the full potential of 5G. The fifth-generation mobile network, known as 5G, has generated a lot of media buzz. Many have seen the commercials put out by various carriers, touting the speeds of their 5G network. However, 5G offers capabilities beyond speed, and most private deployments are not leveraging the full potential of 5G or the innovation potential it offers.
TECHNOLOGY

