NTT on the security and business case for private 5G networks

Chia-Wei Yang, Director, Edge Vision Business Center, IoT Solution and Technology Business Unit | ADLINK. Since the first mention of IoT and Industry 4.0, advances in technologies such as machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL) and wireless sensors are continuing to forge a progressive path from automation toward autonomy. However, up until recently, connectivity has come in the form of wired Industrial Ethernet, which has a huge installation cost and negates the possibility for flexible manufacturing. Wireless solutions, such as WiFi and 4G, offer that flexibility but not the speed and bandwidth, and though 4G LTE meets these criteria, its latency is lacking.
