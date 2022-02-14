ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth invites residents to spruce up for a Spring Clean

As warmer weather arrives, it’s a popular time for spring cleaning projects. Most everyone thinks of cleaning their yards and garages, but on a larger scale, litter affects everyone. Winter weather hides some of the litter, but in spring it’s more noticeable – and it’s ugly!

The City of Fort Worth and Keep Fort Worth Beautiful invite everyone in Fort Worth to take part in a new initiative called Spring Clean. Starting this week, and through April, residents, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to help make the community litter-free. Stop it. Report it. Pick it up.

“As a community, everyone has a responsibility to stop litter at its source, and pick it up when we see it,” said Brandon Bennett, the city’s code compliance director. “Litter continues to be the main focus of keeping our community clean. Whether that’s in our neighborhoods, local shopping centers and along the bank of our waterways.”

Keep Fort Worth Beautiful and the city have a multi-pronged approach to keeping litter off the streets, waterways, parks, schools and businesses during Spring Clean or anytime of the year.

How to make a difference

  • Spend 10 minutes picking up litter around your home, workplace or places you visit.
  • Remember to tie up your garbage bags and close the cart lid. Don’t ignore litter, let’s change the culture!
  • Anyone can organize their own cleanup at the location of their choice, and Keep Fort Worth Beautiful will provide supplies like litter grabbers and trash bags.
  • The annual Cowtown Great American Cleanup, the city’s single largest cleanup and beautification event with an average of 5,000 to 7,000 people participating each year, is Saturday, March 26. Registration opens Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Stop it. Report it. Pick it up.

View a quick video about anti-litter efforts in Fort Worth.

