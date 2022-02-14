ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Time crystals leave the lab

By Holly Ober
ucr.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime crystals that persist indefinitely at room temperature could have applications in precision timekeeping. We have all seen crystals, whether a simple grain of salt or sugar, or an elaborate and beautiful amethyst. These crystals are made of atoms or molecules repeating in a symmetrical three-dimensional pattern called a lattice, in...

news.ucr.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover a mysterious transition in an electronic crystal

When temperature changes, many materials undergo a phase transition, such as liquid water to ice, or a metal to a superconductor. Sometimes, a so-called hysteresis loop accompanies such a phase change, so that the transition temperatures are different depending on whether the material is cooled down or warmed up. In...
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Engineering#Time Crystal#Propulsion#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Uc Riverside#Nature Communications
News Channel Nebraska

Gemstones and Crystals For Better Sleep

Originally Posted On: https://www.pinetales.com/blogs/pillows-bedroom-sleep-health-lifestyle/gemstones-and-crystals-for-better-sleep. Natural sleep remedies are on the rise! You may have already tried some and had great success, like a millet pillow or buckwheat hulls pillow infused with lavender buds. Another natural sleep aid that is increasing in popularity is crystals. Yes, crystals can improve sleep quality,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

New research bites holes into theories about Megalodons

A new study leaves large tooth marks in previous conclusions about the body shape of the Megalodon, one of the largest sharks that ever lived. The study, which makes use of a pioneering technique for analyzing sharks, has now been published in the international journal Historical Biology. Megalodons swam the...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
Chemistry World

Escape the lab!

"Sir, did you actually work in that lab?" a student asked during an online lesson. "Places like that don’t really exist, do they?" This conversation resulted in me embarking on a project supported by the RSC Outreach Fund. I have created an online resource which aims to showcase a range of careers in the chemical sciences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ferroelectric incommensurate spin crystals

Ferroics, especially ferromagnets, can form complex topological spin structures such as vortices1 and skyrmions2,3 when subjected to particular electrical and mechanical boundary conditions. Simple vortex-like, electric-dipole-based topological structures have been observed in dedicated ferroelectric systems, especially ferroelectric"“insulator superlattices such as PbTiO3/SrTiO3, which was later shown to be a model system owing to its high depolarizing field4,5,6,7,8. To date, the electric dipole equivalent of ordered magnetic spin lattices driven by the Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction (DMi)9,10 has not been experimentally observed. Here we examine a domain structure in a single PbTiO3 epitaxial layer sandwiched between SrRuO3 electrodes. We observe periodic clockwise and anticlockwise ferroelectric vortices that are modulated by a second ordering along their toroidal core. The resulting topology, supported by calculations, is a labyrinth-like pattern with two orthogonal periodic modulations that form an incommensurate polar crystal that provides a ferroelectric analogue to the recently discovered incommensurate spin crystals in ferromagnetic materials11,12,13. These findings further blur the border between emergent ferromagnetic and ferroelectric topologies, clearing the way for experimental realization of further electric counterparts of magnetic DMi-driven phases.
PHYSICS
IFLScience

Largest And Most Accurate Simulation Of The Universe Created Using Supercomputers

The entire evolution of the cosmos, covering the 13.7 billion years since the Big Bang, has been accurately simulated by a supercomputer. Describing this leviathan achievement in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers say that the model accurately positions the galaxies and other structures in our local universe, thereby indicating that our understanding of the forces that drive the evolution of the universe is correct.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A molecular framework to bridge experimental and computer sciences for peptide-based materials engineering

Researchers in the Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering, Gallogly College of Engineering, at the University of Oklahoma have developed a framework published in Science Advances that solves the challenge of bridging experimental and computer sciences to better predict peptide structures. Peptide-based materials have been used in energy, security and health fields for the past two decades.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Double-shelled hollow spheres for use as tandem catalysts

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Japan and the U.S. has developed a double-shelled hollow sphere that serves as a tandem catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Nature Materials, the group describes the spheres and their use in converting hydrogen and carbon monoxide into a liquid hydrocarbon.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Just Achieved a New Smallest Measurement of a Ghost Particle's Mass

Decaying isotopes of hydrogen have just given us the smallest measurement yet of the mass of a neutrino. By measuring the energy distribution of electrons released during the beta decay of tritium, physicists have determined that the upper limit for the mass of the electron antineutrino is just 0.8 electronvolts. That's 1.6 × 10–36 kilograms in metric mass, and very, very freaking small in imperial. Although we still don't have a precise measurement, narrowing it down brings us closer to understanding these strange particles, the role they play in the Universe, and the impact they could have on our current theories of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sustainable chemistry based on wood

Some hikers carry a small solar power generator with them, a foil attached to their backpack that converts sunlight into electricity. This allows them to charge their devices while on the move. Flexible, thin and lightweight solar panels can also be attached to outdoor clothing or glued to curved surfaces such as the roofs of mobile homes.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy