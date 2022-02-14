ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Notes: Love Ballad Edition

By Ben Bozza
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWent on a triple date with my two besties and got to watch our boyfriends interact—it was lovely. Developed a crush on a football player and started rooting for the Bengals in the last 30 minutes of the Super Bowl [Editor’s Note: Joe Brr.]. Sat next to...

Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Rides ‘Love’s Train’ to the Eighties for Valentine’s Day Cover

Sometimes heartstrings can be broken, but that doesn’t stop Silk Sonic from tugging on them. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a trip to the Eighties on their new cover of Con Funk Shun’s classic single “Love’s Train.” The 1982 hit was inspired by a love triangle Con Funk Shun’s Michael Cooper and Felton Pilate found themselves in, both lovelorn and yearning. They came together to write the song — amazingly sans awkwardness. “Love’s Train” is one of Silk Sonic’s shared favorites, even if their schtick is rooted more in the soul and funk of the Sixties and...
MUSIC
thesandb.com

Unreliable Notes: Love Letter

Noa is a fourth-year English and French double major from Chicago. She loves reading fiction, cooking stews, and drawing her weekly cartoon for the S&B, Unreliable Notes.
TV & VIDEOS
wincountry.com

Cole Swindell shows his softer side on a new love ballad, “I’m Gonna Let Her”

Cole Swindell is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early with the release of a romantic new song, “I’m Gonna Let Her.”. Packed with wistful steel guitar and lovelorn lyrics, “I’m Gonna Let Her” comes off of Cole’s next album, Stereotype. He announced the project earlier this week; it’s his fourth studio album to date.
MUSIC
southseattleemerald.com

Emerald Love Notes 2022

📸 Featured image is attributed to Thomas Hawk (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC 2.0 license). Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!
ENTERTAINMENT
Harry Styles
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Louis Tomlinson
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Entertainment
Dogs
Music
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Cosmopolitan

This Red-Hot Beyoncé Look Is Valentine’s Day Date Worthy

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Beyoncé is providing some style inspiration for the romantic holiday. The multi-hyphenate icon recently shared new photos of herself on Instagram showing off a set that’s part of Ivy Park’s forthcoming February 9 drop with Adidas, Ivy Heart. While posing against a white sofa and, in other pictures, a white curtain, Bey repped a velvet tracksuit in maroon with orange stripes down the sides. She paired the look with a matching strappy crop top and bucket hat and accessorized with white heart-shaped sunglasses, gold necklaces, white trainers, and a glam red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
Vogue

Simone Biles Reveals She’s Engaged With A Photo Of Her Classic Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast announced her Valentine’s Day engagement to Jonathan Owens via Instagram. She shared a series of joyful snaps – including several of Owens proposing in a gazebo and a close-up of her diamond ring. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you,” she wrote. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more.” On her story, she also shared a picture of dozens of roses arranged in a heart shape.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL

