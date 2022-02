Baylor senior guard James Akinjo has been named Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday. This marks Akinjo’s third Big 12 weekly award of the season, as he was previously named Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 3 and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Jan. 10. Akinjo joins Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington as the only players to win Big 12 weekly awards in three weeks this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO