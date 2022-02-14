ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks close lower as Wall Street watches Ukraine tensions

Trumann Democrat
 1 day ago

Stocks on Wall Street shed early gains and closed broadly lower Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Wall Street#On The Border#Russian Troops#Ukraine#Polish
MarketWatch

Asian markets gain as Ukraine tensions ease, oil prices dip

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
Trumann Democrat

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.
MILITARY
Trumann Democrat

Asian shares rise on easing of Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile.
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Germany's chancellor that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Putin's statement on Tuesday added to signs of easing tensions over a Russian military buildup...
POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be devastating, and a wider European war even worse. Whether a larger war happens would depend partly on President Vladimir Putin's ambitions, partly on the West's military response, and partly on plain luck. Although U.S. and European officials have said...
POLITICS
CNBC

Bitcoin and ether rise as Ukraine-Russia tensions appear to ease

Cryptocurrencies rose Tuesday with U.S. equities as tensions between Ukraine and Russia appeared to be easing. Bitcoin climbed 4.6% to $44,177.34, while ether rose 7.6% to $3,114.09, according to data from Coin Metrics. Almost the entire crypto market was higher Tuesday. The moves are likely a "natural market surge" after...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,852.40. Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pulling further away from an eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff diminished the appeal of safe havens.
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy stocks suffer broad declines as easing Ukraine tensions knock down crude oil prices

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates. A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week. Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy