S.A.R.A. Dylan Dog Park Temporarily Closed

Sweet Ritual, the North Loop vegan ice cream shop, is now temporarily closed because of the pandemic. The 4631 Airport Boulevard hiatus began on Monday, January 31. “We are exhausted from pivoting,” owner Amelia Raley tells Eater over email. The reasons for the closure include pandemic adjustments; the 2021 winter storm where they lost power and a week of operations (“We still paid our staff for a week of work even though we got exactly $0 from our insurance company and lost a week of sales and a huge lot of ice cream,” she says); variant surges impacting summer and winter sales; and broken ice cream machines that couldn’t be repaired because of issues with the supply chain, which also impacted items like scoop cups and lids.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO