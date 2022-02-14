ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Statasys Introduces New Printers

By Stratasys
sme.org
 2 days ago

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 14, 2022 – Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it is sponsoring the University of Minnesota Visible Heart Laboratories with a donation of Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printers, as well as MakerBot METHOD X and MakerBot SKETCH...

www.sme.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
sme.org

Smart mechatronics aids sensor production at Sensata Technologies

Mechatronics systems play an essential part in today’s smart, connected manufacturing landscape. A new generation of systems called smart mechatronics has emerged, offering greater intelligence, more efficient operation and a modular “kit” approach to delivering complete systems. These more advanced systems are also easier to specify, order...
ELECTRONICS
sme.org

Desktop Metal Introduces New Brand

BOSTON, Feb. 10 — Desktop Metal, a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of ETEC, a new 3D printing brand that will enable EnvisionTEC, the original inventor of digital light processing (DLP) technology, to better connect with industrial customers. The new brand’s...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Scrona has big manufacturing plans for its tiny 3D printing

These days, the ETH Zurich spinoff has even bigger ambitions, with plans to scale its tiny printing tech in a bid to bring additive manufacturing/3D printing into the world of mass manufacturing. In particular, it’s eyeing applications for electronics, including displays, PCBs and semi-conductors — the latter of which is certainly a category many are eager to disrupt amid ongoing chip shortages.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eden Prairie, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
sme.org

Why Seagate embraces ‘constant transformation’

One of a handful of big tech companies that can trace its roots back as far as the 1970s, Seagate Technology, Cupertino, California, has been perched on the cutting edge of data storage and management solutions for decades. Now a $10 billion mass-data storage infrastructure solutions company, Seagate is employing smart manufacturing strategies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning on the plant floor.
CUPERTINO, CA
Phys.org

DNA design brings predictability to polymer gels

Scientists in Japan have made a tuneable, elastic and temperature-sensitive gel by using complementary DNA strands to connect star-shaped polymer molecules together. The gel, and the method used to develop it, could lead to advances in tissue regeneration, drug delivery and soft robotics. Xiang Li at Hokkaido University led the team of researchers who reported their findings in the journal Polymer Science.
CHEMISTRY
The Press

New Epson Expression Photo Printer Brings Professional-Quality Printing To Busy Families

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are spending more time at home working and accomplishing hands-on creative projects, driving the demand for reliable home office and crafting tools. As families continue to juggle busy schedules, the need for a versatile home printer that can help everyone tackle creative projects, activities, and more has become a necessity. Providing an easy-to-use solution, Epson today announced a new photo printer designed for parents, kids, crafters, and photo enthusiasts to easily bring printing dreams to life. The new Expression® Photo XP-8700 Wireless All-in-One Printer delivers professional-quality photos and graphics all from the convenience and comfort of the home.
ELECTRONICS
inparkmagazine.com

BoldMove Nation introduces new attraction: WaterSlider VR

BoldMove Nation announces WaterSlider VR, a new motion & media-based attraction that combines physical thrills with virtual reality. The WaterSlider VR is based on a life raft that can seat up to four people and one wheelchair, accessible via the backside. Designed for both indoor or outdoor facilities, the life raft is integrated in a sea container that houses all required cabling and technical components, as well as a complete light and sound system.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Tumor#Medical Research#Statasys Introduces#Minn Rehovot#Stratasys Ltd#Makerbot Method X#Makerbot Sketch
Physics World

Cryobioprinting could make off-the-shelf tissue-engineered structures a reality

A new cryogenic 3D printing technique could one day enable fabrication of off-the-shelf artificial muscle fibres, according to research published in Advanced Materials. Printing synthetic tissue that mimics the structure of muscle remains a major challenge in tissue engineering. Muscle fibres are anisotropic, meaning that their physical properties, including the ability to transmit mechanical forces, are direction dependent. Introducing a temperature gradient during the fabrication process, from sub-zero temperatures upwards, is a simple way of creating tissue scaffolds with anisotropic microscale pores. However, the freezing process is harmful to cells encapsulated within the scaffold.
SCIENCE
sme.org

LS Mtron, Orbital Plastics Consulting Form Injection Molding Training Partnership

Peachtree Corners, Ga.—LS Mtron Injection Molding Machines USA has announced it has formed a partnership with Orbital Plastics Consulting to provide scientific injection molding training. The hands-on courses are taught by Umberto Catignani, president of Orbital Plastics Consulting. Training will take place at LS Mtron’s Technical Center in Wood...
BUSINESS
sme.org

‘Artificial Intelligence of Things,’ edge analytics create harmony at Gebhardt

The IoT and AI are separate technology trends that are both making waves in industry. The IoT can connect devices together, giving and receiving signals like a nervous system. In contrast, AI can act as a brain, using data to make informed decisions that control the overall system. When joined together, the two are capable of delivering intelligent, connecting systems that can self-correct and self-heal themselves—forming what we term the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Introducing a novel beta-ray sensor based on polycarbonate/bismuth oxide nanocomposite

In this research, for the first time, the polycarbonate/bismuth oxide (PC"“Bi2O3) composite was studied as a beta-ray sensor using a pure beta-emitter 90Sr source. Firstly, the range and stopping power of the electrons in the composite at various loadings of 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 wt% were calculated using the ESTAR program. Results of simulation demonstrated that the concentration of the heavy metal oxide particles into the polymer matrix played an important role in evaluating the range and stopping power of the electrons in the composite. Secondly, at the experimental phase, the pure Polycarbonate and 50Â wt% PC"“Bi2O3 nanocomposite with dimensions of 4"‰Ã—"‰4"‰Ã—"‰0.1Â cm3 were prepared and irradiated by 90Sr. Also, current"“voltage (I"“V) plot exhibited linear response ranging from 100 to 1000Â V at the fixed source"to"surface distance (SSD). Then the amount of electric current as the sensor response was measured in various dose rates at the fixed voltage of 400Â V for the pure Polycarbonate and 50Â wt% PC"“Bi2O3 nanocomposite using an electrometer, in which results showed that the sensitivities were found as 20.3, and 33.3Â nCÂ mSvâˆ’1Â cmâˆ’3, respectively. This study showed that this composite could serve as a novel beta-ray sensor.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
sme.org

FDA’s 3D Printing Guru Almost Passed on the Job

Matthew Di Prima, Food and Drug Administration point person for 3D printing of medical devices, initially dismissed the idea of working at FDA. He received a call in 2009 from the FDA while at the University of Michigan doing postdoctoral work on making conductive thin films using layer-by-layer assembly. His PhD adviser at the Georgia Institute of Technology had recommended him.
ENGINEERING
sme.org

Advanced Simulations, Additive Manufacturing Drive CAD/CAM Innovations

Contributing Editor Patrick Waurzyniak discusses software trends with Open Mind Managing Director. Manufacturing Engineering: Alan, what are some of the latest technical trends you see currently in CAD/CAM software?. Alan Levine: All industries today face increasing pressures to reduce costs and provide higher quality products. These business principles also apply...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

A promising method to produce fiber batteries on an industrial scale

Fiber batteries are millimeter-thin batteries based on fibers that can be woven into items of clothing or used to create highly flexible, wearable electronics. In recent years, many research teams worldwide have been trying to fabricate these batteries, using a range of different techniques and approaches. Most existing techniques for...
ENGINEERING
OEM Off-Highway

Takeuchi Introduces New TB20e Electric Compact Excavator

Equipment manufacturer Takeuchi has introduced a new electric compact excavator, the TB20e, for the North American market. The excavator is the first battery-powered machine designed and built by Takeuchi, and will be part of a full line of electric products the company intends to develop. The TB20e is designed to...
ECONOMY
inkfreenews.com

Brock Introduces New GrainDrive T1000 Tube Conveyors

MILFORD — The new Brock GrainDrive Tube Conveyor provides a heavy-duty option for moving grain in storage and drying operations. Having a durable, long-lasting system is crucial when you are moving thousands of bushels of grain every day. The GrainDrive T1000 Tube Conveyor offers more capacity and speed than...
INDUSTRY
Design World Network

Rolling in the deep—3D printing parts for marine instruments

3D printed parts are now commonplace in end-use applications, but not all are used in as exacting an environment like the ones used by Planet Ocean, based in Camberley, UK. Planet Ocean is a specialist in the provision of high-quality, marine scientific instruments for research, survey, naval, and operations support. The company represents some of the world’s foremost manufacturers of oceanographic and marine meteorological equipment covering a wide spectrum of disciplines from radar wave measuring systems, to seabed assessment systems, and autonomous underwater and surface vehicles. ecoSUB Robotics — a company spun out of Planet Ocean to engage in the design and manufacture of underwater vehicles — regularly uses 3DPPRINTUK as a supplier for a number of key 3D printed parts. These 3D printed components have to operate in saltwater, in very low temperatures, and under extreme pressure some 2,500 m below sea level, while at the same time remaining water-tight and intact.
ENGINEERING
sme.org

Automation Puts Rocket Part Production into Orbit

The advent of private space vehicle development companies has transformed the manufacturing environment for rocket and satellite components. Previously, government organizations, including NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense, sponsored the majority of space-related manufacturing. Now, moneyed entrepreneurs behind Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic are driving the next generation of space technology progress.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sme.org

Weiler Abrasives Donates $25,000 to Workshops for Warriors

CRESCO, Pa. — Weiler Abrasives, a provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, announced its continued support of the mission of Workshops for Warriors with a donation of $25,000. The nonprofit school trains and certifies veterans, wounded warriors and transitioning service members in CNC, welding,...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy