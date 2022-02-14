ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

bostonnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Ford may re-enter the Indian market to sell EVs

Ford Motor Company is said to be contemplating its plans of exiting India. The company is said to be interested in using India as a hub to make and export EVs to the international markets. The company isn’t also ruling out the possibility of once again selling cars in the domestic market as well.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Electric Vehicle Brake Pads Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) brake pads market size reached USD 115.8 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of ceramic type EV brake pads is projected to continue to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, rising demand for EVs is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market growth going ahead. Currently, rapid incline in demand for ceramic type brake pads as well as safety, better performance, and control are factors driving adoption of advanced electric vehicle brake pads. Manufacturers in various vehicle segments, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, are rapidly adopting ceramic type brake pads in vehicles being produced. Ceramic type electric vehicle brake pads are produced from a variety of materials that offer sturdy structure, which helps to increase brake pad life by 30%. Unique parameters of ceramic type brake pads help in faster heat dissipation and also decreases chances of warping of rotor due to excess heating in braking systems.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Type#Market Research#External Cloud Services#Application Type#Offering Lrb#Propulsion#Ev Application#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Wp#Continental Ag#Harman International#Denso Corporation#Aptiv Plc#Karamba Security#Saferide Technologies#Arilou Technologies#Upstream Security Ltd
atlantanews.net

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook, 2027

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on "Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook, 2027"under Automotive Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market is increasing due to increasing adoption...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Automotive Bearings Market: Two wheeler Vehicle Type to Grow at 7.5-GR During 2020-2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Bearings Market by Bearing Type, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global automotive bearings market was valued at $31.66 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. By vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $18.80 billion, and is estimated to reach $28.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was anticipated to account for major market share.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Nissan
bostonnews.net

Global Wood Coating Market Is Expected To Cross The Market Size Of USD 12 Billion By 2026 | Asia-Pacific Dominates The Market

The riding living standards, the disposable income and the rapid growth in urbanization, is simultaneously increasing the demand for wood coating solutions globally. This is also having a positive impact and increasing demand for the cabinets, sidings, flooring and many other home furniture are impacting on the growth of wood coating.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type (Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, VAE, PVAc, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, Carpets, Nonwovens), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The synthetic latex polymers market is estimated to be USD 27.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 34.53 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of synthetic latex polymers in paints & coatings application. In addition, the rising demand for adhesives & sealants is further anticipated to boost the consumption of synthetic latex polymers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Inorganic Salts Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

The global inorganic salts market was estimated at $92.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $150.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in usage of dietary supplements and rise in applications of inorganic salts drive the growth of the global inorganic salts market. On the other hand, several health & environment concerns impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of antacids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Space Propulsion System Market Revenue, Trends, Process, Market Share Analysis, Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach 19.97 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions. Space propulsion system, particularly non-chemical propulsion, enables mass reduction of satellites and other spacecraft, resulting in reduced cost of launching a specific mission or launch of more advanced and efficient spacecraft for a particular mass. Airbus Defense and Space is utilizing electric space propulsion systems for the purpose of orbital station keeping for over a decade and is focusing on construction of large satellites, deploying only electric space propulsion systems for initial orbit raising. Space propulsion systems provide reliable solutions to keep total system cost low and decrease orbit raising duration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Growth Factors Product Types And Application By Regions Analysis & Forecast By 2031 | GE Measurement and Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK)

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Flaw Detector” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Composites Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global automotive composites market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs. In standard drive periods, conventional vehicles use more energy while accelerating, but can also recover kinetic energy during braking and slowing down. A braking energy recovery system is available in SEAT cars, in which the kinetic energy released during slowing, and also when coasting, is turned into electrical energy by means of a specially designed generator, which is similar to a dynamo.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global automotive smart tires market size reached USD 76.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of new and more advanced tire materials that can evaluate real-time monitoring of tire conditions will boost revenue growth of the market. Currently, demand for 5G automated technology and tire pressuring monitoring systems for automotive smart tires has increased significantly. Many companies are combining strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Additionally, tire manufacturers are deploying Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance development of smart tires and increasing implementation of 3D printing for production of automotive smart tires. These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Pest Control Market, Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Pest Control Industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hydroxychloroquine Market Anticipated to Create Considerable Opportunities for Key Players by 2027

According to the report, the global hydroxychloroquine industry generated $1.9 billion in from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for HCQ as a potential treatment option amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and surge in cases of malaria drive the growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market. However, ban in several countries due to lack of study data and fatal side-effects of the medicine hinder the market growth. On the other hand, repurposing of HCQ as an anti-cancer drug creates new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy