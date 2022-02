Apple's original iPad essentially defined the tablet product category more than a decade ago. Today, the line is more diverse than ever, offering everything from a budget-minded, updated version of the original, to a refreshed Mini, and higher-end Air and Pro models for tablet enthusiasts with more advanced needs. While Apple's range of variants means it's more affordable than ever to grab yourself an iPad, every model here is still a sizable enough purchase that you'd likely want to do some comprehensive research before clicking that buy button. Thankfully for your sanity and free time, we've done the heavy lifting for you and collected the best deals currently available for every model of iPad out now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO