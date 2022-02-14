ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Winning Streak Could Bode Well for Purdue in Big Ten Championship Race

By D.J. Fezler
 1 day ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the NCAA Tournament fast approaching, Rutgers is playing its best basketball of the 2021-22 season. In the last week and a half, the Scarlet Knights have knocked off three ranked conference opponents in a row.

The team went on the road Saturday and took down Wisconsin 73-65. The victory was the exclamation point that followed a 66-64 win against Ohio State and a 84-63 rout of Michigan State.

The winning streak is turning the tides of the race for a Big Ten title. Like most teams jostling for positioning for the conference lead, Purdue — which sits with an overall record of 22-4 and 11-4 in the Big Ten — is going to need some help to overtake the top spot with just five games left to play.

Rutgers, to this point in the season, has managed to knock off four of the five teams atop the conference. Up next on the schedule is league-leading Illinois, which enters the game at 11-3 in conference play.

The two programs tip off Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. It's a game that bodes well for Purdue as it looks ahead toward a matchup with Northwestern on the road the same day.

The Boilermakers, who are in second place in the Big Ten, have already experienced what this Scarlet Knights team is capable of. Rutgers stunned then-No. 1 Purdue back on Dec. 9, handing the team its first loss of the season on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from half court.

But the Scarlet Knight's recent triumph over the Badgers wasn't due to any last-second shenanigans. Rutgers was in control for the majority of the contest. The two teams traded leads near the halfway point in the second half, but it was the Scarlet Knights that ran away with the victory in the final five minutes.

Rutgers will have a rematch against Wisconsin at home on Saturday, Feb. 26. But Before that, the Scarlet Knights will have to come to Mackey Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20.

It will be a pivotal game for both teams, and one that could swing the fortunes in Purdue's favor.

All the Boilermakers can do is focus on their own schedule. The goal is to win their remaining games, giving themselves the best shot possible and earning a 25th Big Ten championship.

Rutgers could play a huge factor in which team claims the title of Big Ten champions by the end of the regular season.

2021-22 Big Ten Basketball Standings

As of Monday, Feb. 14.

  1. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-16 overall, 11-3 in the Big Ten)
  2. Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4)
  3. Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4)
  4. Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4)
  5. Ohio State Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4)
  6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5)
  7. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6)
  8. Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6)
  9. Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7)
  10. Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9)
  11. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9)
  12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-10, 3-10)
  13. Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11)
  14. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13)

Purdue Boilermakers Remaining Schedule

  • Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Northwestern
  • Sunday, Feb. 20, vs Rutgers
  • Saturday, Feb. 26, at Michigan State
  • Tuesday, March 1, at Wisconsin
  • Saturday, March 5, vs Indiana

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Remaining Schedule

  • Wednesday, Feb. 16, vs Illinois
  • Sunday, Feb. 20, at Purdue
  • Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Michigan
  • Saturday, Feb. 26, vs Wisconsin
  • Wednesday, March 2, at Indiana
  • Sunday, March 6, vs Penn State

#Purdue Basketball#College Football#Ncaa Tournament#The Scarlet Knights#Ohio State#Jersey Mike S Arena#Northwestern#Badgers
