Algonquin Arts Theatre presents "Amadeus"

Colby Parsons and Christopher Kaiser star in the lead role in a ballet that originated from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel.When helping set up the Oregon Ballet Theatre schedule, Peter Franc saw red for Valentine's Day — as in, the bloodsucking Dracula. "I thought, 'Why not?' Let's do something new and present Dracula for Valentine's," said Franc, the interim artistic director. "It's not your typical-looking love story, but at its core that's what this ballet is still about. So, it's really very fitting." "Dracula" stages Feb. 19-26 at Keller Auditorium. It's a full-length work originally created by Ben Stevenson to mark...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO