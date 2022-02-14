(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents Amadeus from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6. Peter Shaffer's Amadeus is a reimagining of the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The play, brought to life with the music of Mozart, is a tale of jealousy and betrayal... and perhaps...
Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy's advice and tries to join a white supremacist group … but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin, originally developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival, follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.
Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre presents the World Premiere of “Punk Rock Girl” with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis (Broadway’s “Be More Chill”), arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (Broadway’s “The Lightning Thief”), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (worldwide associate for “Book Of Mormon”), and in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment.
The Theatre Arts Program on the Blinn College Brenham Campus will stage the dramatic play “Golden Boy” February 17-20 at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center. Night time performances begin at 7pm on Thursday, February 17, and Friday, February 18. There are also two matinee shows on Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20, which both begin at 2pm.
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Maurer Productions OnStage presents the zany comedy “Popcorn Falls,” weekends February 18 through February 27, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road. Written by award-winning playwright and actor James Hindman, “Popcorn Falls” is the story of a small town with a dried up tourist attraction.
City Theatre Austin presents Moments, a special one-weekend performance event honoring Stephen Sondheim, the giant, the genius, who revolutionized musical theatre as its most influential writer and composer.
The Cherokee Theatre Company will present “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” starting Feb. 11 at the Canton Theatre. The play, directed by Nancy Jensen and written by actor Steve Martin, the long running Off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity, and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. The production plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as the two muse on the century’s achievements and prospects.
No Refund Theatre returns with the second production in their spring catalog. This week, the organization presents “Fuddy Meers”. Written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by third-year student Kathleen DeAngelis, Fuddy Meers encapsulates the essence of everyday life with both comedic genius and tragic reality. A representation of life’s diverse struggles, the dark comedy covers complex familial relationships and internal dilemmas of self under the umbrella of a simple truth: while undoubtedly difficult for the individual, reflecting on the past is the only way to change the future.
Colby Parsons and Christopher Kaiser star in the lead role in a ballet that originated from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel.When helping set up the Oregon Ballet Theatre schedule, Peter Franc saw red for Valentine's Day — as in, the bloodsucking Dracula. "I thought, 'Why not?' Let's do something new and present Dracula for Valentine's," said Franc, the interim artistic director. "It's not your typical-looking love story, but at its core that's what this ballet is still about. So, it's really very fitting." "Dracula" stages Feb. 19-26 at Keller Auditorium. It's a full-length work originally created by Ben Stevenson to mark...
The Greathouse Theatre is kicking off its spring season with the tragedy Electra by Sophocles, running Feb. 24-26 and Mar. 3-5. The production is directed by Catherine Gaffney, using Frank McGuinness’ verse translation of the original Greek. Andrew Cox. “What happens when loss and loneliness turn into revenge and...
“SCENERY”: Laurie Hardy of Hamilton and Thom Carroll of Raritan play a spatting married couple in the production of “Scenery” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor Township. The fast-paced comedy runs weekends from February 4-13. (Photo courtesy of Maurer Productions OnStage) Maurer...
The Spanish play “Sueño” will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Ruth N. Halls Theatre. “Sueño” is directed by Daniel Sappington, a graduate candidate in Directing and associate instructor of theatre at IU. The drama is a modern take on Obie Award-winning playwright José Rivera’s translation and adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s Spanish play “Life is a Dream.”
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey and New Jersey Symphony present Casablanca in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:00pm at the newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey. The classic film will feature live orchestral accompaniment by the New Jersey Symphony, led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos. Tickets range from $39-$89.
Western Connecticut State University presents live performances of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at its Visual and Performing Arts Center on 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Feb. 25 through March 6. Tickets are $10 and up and can be purchased at www.wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com. The WCSU...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College’s Theatre Arts program will be performing “The SpongeBob Musical” beginning Feb. 24. The musical will run Thursdays through Sundays until March 6. Performances Thursday through Saturday will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances will start at 1 p.m.
Students in rehearsal for the Lewis Center for the Arts' upcoming production of "Fuenteovejuna" . Photo credit: Milan Eldridge. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Fuenteovejuna by Lope de Vega, a classic play of Spain's Golden Age, to be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Directed by professional guest director Estefanía Fadul, this reimagined production features original rock music composed by Julián Mesri, set design by Raul Abrego, Jr., and sound design by Nathan Leigh. The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also costume designer and dramaturg on the production. Performances are on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton.
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- “Ready or not, here comes Mama!” as Music Mountain Theatre continues their 5th season with Gypsy running February 18 to March 6. Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents four performances of the Tony® Award-winning masterpiece featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin, An American in Paris on Friday, February 25 at 8:00pm; Saturday, February 26 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm; and Sunday, February 27 at 2:00pm. The winner of four Tony® Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Tony Yazbeck on March 24, 25 and 26, 2022 at the Samueli Theatre. Broadway triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the Segerstrom Center offering up a little song, a little dance, and whole lot of joy. Come enjoy an intimate evening of musical favorites that will be sure to entertain and transport you to a different time.
