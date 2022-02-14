Armanios named AIAA fellow

This story was originally published in the Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion blog here. In response to a national call for action, the George Floyd Memorial Fund in the Black Cultural Center (BCC) was established to support programs committed to advancing the interests of the next generation of aspiring Black leaders. Out of this fund grew Operation S.U.C.C.E.S.S. powered by George Floyd Memorial Fund, a program focused on nurturing future leaders and empowering effective problem-solving skills. Each fellow, selected through a competitive application process, is required to participate in monthly skill-building sessions, develop strategic programming/projects and represent the BCC through the fall and spring semesters—culminating with a presentation of their program and closing ceremony.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO