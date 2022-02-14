ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Armanios named AIAA fellow

uta.edu
 2 days ago

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has named Erian Armanios, chair of the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE) Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, as a fellow. He is one of 28 people to earn the honor in 2022. The AIAA selected him “for seminal...

www.uta.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mit.edu

Seven from MIT named 2022 Sloan Research Fellows

Seven members of the MIT faculty are among 118 early-career researchers recently named recipients of the 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Representing the departments of Chemistry, Economics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Mathematics, and Physics, the honorees will each receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship to advance their research.
COLLEGES
wbiw.com

Purdue geochemistry professor named 2022 Sloan Fellow

WEST LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University geochemist’s innovative research involving noble gases, which are elements that exhibit high stability and very low reactivity, has garnered attention throughout the scientific community. Now, she has been named a 2022 Sloan Research Fellow. Marissa Tremblay, an assistant professor of geochemistry in...
SCIENCE
cmu.edu

Three CMU Faculty Named 2022 Sloan Fellows

Fei Fang and Pravesh Kothari, both assistant professors in Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science, and Carl Rodriguez, an assistant professor in CMU's Department of Physics and member of the McWilliams Center for Cosmology, are among 118 recipients of 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships, which honor early career scholars whose achievements put them among the very best scientific minds today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Industry
City
Dean, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Arlington, TX
Business
Northwestern University

Six Northwestern professors named Sloan Research Fellows

Six Northwestern faculty members representing three schools have been awarded a prestigious 2022 Sloan Research Fellowship from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. They were selected for their creativity, innovation and research accomplishments which make them stand out as the next generation of leaders. The new Northwestern fellows are economist Piotr...
COLLEGES
Colorado State University

Energy and materials chemist Justin Sambur named 2022 Sloan Research Fellow

Justin Sambur, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry, has received a 2022 Sloan Research Fellowship. Awarded annually by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation since 1955, the fellowships honor extraordinary U.S. and Canadian researchers whose “creativity, innovation and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders.”
CHEMISTRY
uci.edu

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation names 3 UCI faculty as 2022 Sloan Research Fellows

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 – The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation has named three University of California, Irvine faculty members as 2022 Sloan Research Fellows. Benis Egoh, assistant professor of Earth system science, Connor Mooney, assistant professor of mathematics, and Asaf Ferber, assistant professor of mathematics, are among 118 early-career researchers to be recognized this year by the foundation.
IRVINE, CA
unthsc.edu

Dr. Erika Thompson named Fellow in the American Academy of Health Behavior

Erika Thompson, PhD, MPH, has achieved a level of professional recognition considered rare and outstanding for early career scientists in their field. An Assistant Professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC) School of Public Health (SPH) and Program Director for the school’s Maternal and Child Health Master of Public Health (MPH) program concentration, Dr. Thompson has been granted Fellow status in the American Academy of Health Behavior (AAHB) and is now a member of the national organization’s Fellows Class of 2022.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Crouch
Cornell University

René Kizilcec named Jacobs Foundation Fellow

René Kizilcec, an assistant professor in the Department of Information Science in the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science, has been named a 2022-2024 Jacobs Foundation Fellow and will examine effective, affordable hybrid learning in secondary-school education in low-resource areas. “We aim to explore how...
EDUCATION
uta.edu

UTA engineers named to National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has elected two engineers from The University of Texas at Arlington as senior members of the organization. NAI senior members are active faculty, scientists and administrators who have demonstrated remarkable innovation by producing technologies that have the potential to significantly impact the welfare of society.
ARLINGTON, TX
USC News

USC Viterbi Researchers Named 2022 IEEE Fellows

Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering’s Murali Annavaram and Krishna Nayak elevated for their impactful research contributions. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) recently elevated two researchers from USC Viterbi’s Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering to the rank of IEEE Fellow. Murali Annavaram, professor of electrical and computer engineering and computer science, and Krishna Nayak, professor of electrical and computer engineering and biomedical engineering, and radiology, were both honored for their contributions to their respective fields.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
uga.edu

Gerald Hart elected 2022 ASBMB Fellow

Gerald Hart is a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar with appointments in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center. (Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker) Gerald Hart, a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in drug discovery at the University of Georgia, has been elected a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#College#Fellows#Aiaa#Mae Rrb#The University Of Texas#Uta
bc.edu

Stuart Hecht named to College of Fellows of the American Theatre

Associate Professor of Theatre Stuart J. Hecht has been selected as a member by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre—one of the highest honors given to American theater community educators and professionals. Since its founding in 1965, the nonprofit College of Fellows has recognized distinguished service and...
CHICAGO, IL
ExecutiveBiz

Dawn Meyerriecks Named Mitre Senior Visiting Fellow

Dawn Meyerriecks, former deputy director of the CIA’s directorate of science and technology, has joined Mitre as a senior visiting fellow to provide advice and help the nonprofit company address national security issues. “[Meyerriecks’] work and breadth of knowledge in harnessing technology for national security will enhance work across...
BUSINESS
utah.edu

Meet the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. fellows

This story was originally published in the Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion blog here. In response to a national call for action, the George Floyd Memorial Fund in the Black Cultural Center (BCC) was established to support programs committed to advancing the interests of the next generation of aspiring Black leaders. Out of this fund grew Operation S.U.C.C.E.S.S. powered by George Floyd Memorial Fund, a program focused on nurturing future leaders and empowering effective problem-solving skills. Each fellow, selected through a competitive application process, is required to participate in monthly skill-building sessions, develop strategic programming/projects and represent the BCC through the fall and spring semesters—culminating with a presentation of their program and closing ceremony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
the university of hawai'i system

UH professor selected as fellow of national disabilities association

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor has been selected as one of only seven fellows of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD). Rhonda Black of the College of Education’s (COE) Department of Special Education was chosen from universities and centers across the U.S. to serve as an AAIDD Fellow She will be honored during the 146th AAIDD Annual Meeting in June 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Cornell University

A&S announces third cohort of Klarman Fellows

The College of Arts and Sciences has selected the 2022 cohort of Klarman Postdoctoral Fellows: seven exceptional early-career scholars who will be awarded three-year fellowships to pursue independent research in the arts and humanities, social sciences and natural sciences. They will begin their fellowships in fall 2022, exploring some of...
COLLEGES
Brown Daily Herald

Five Brown professors elected as 2021 AAAS Fellows

Five University professors were elected as 2021 fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The AAAS is the “world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals,” according to the AAAS website. The 2021 class of AAAS fellows consists of...
COLLEGES
hbs.edu

2021 Rise Fellows Profiles

This fall, as part of the Harvard Business School (HBS) Action Plan for Advancing Racial Equity, 20 MBA students were selected as the inaugural recipients of the Recognizing Individuals Seeking Equity (RISE) Fellowship. The fellows were chosen for their demonstrated commitment to serving Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and other marginalized communities of color within the US prior to enrolling at HBS.
BOSTON, MA
tamu.edu

Murphy named fellow of American Association for the Advancement of Science

Dr. Robin Murphy, Raytheon Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been named a 2021 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellow for founding the search-and-rescue robotics field, pioneering the field of human-robot interaction, and informing policy and practice in rescue robotics worldwide.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy