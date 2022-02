Three US Navy aircraft were intercepted by Russian planes in an "unprofessional" manner over the Mediterranean Sea last weekend, the Pentagon said Wednesday. "While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes," US Navy Captain Mike Kafka said in a statement. The three P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft" while "flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea," Kafka said. He said the United States has "made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels.

MILITARY ・ 8 HOURS AGO