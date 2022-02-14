Dad accused of throwing infant against the wall because he was 'trying to play video games'

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old mother and 23-year-old father are accused of child abuse after their 8-month-old daughter suffered a skull fracture from allegedly being thrown against a wall.

According to KETV-TV, Dakota Vick and Theodor Hurt said their daughter fell off the couch at their home on Nov. 19, but they waited four days before taking her to Children’s Hospital. Court records cited by KETV say the little girl "was found to have a skull fracture and significant swelling on the right side of her head."

The Omaha World-Herald, which also cites the affidavit, reports the girl suffered a brain bleed, which caused "the malformation of her head."

KETV reports Hurt told investigators he "became frustrated with his daughter for crying while he was trying to play video games and drink shots with his virtual friends online." According to the World-Herald, Hurt allegedly threw his daughter into a crib that was backed up against the wall. Vick reportedly told investigators she saw Hurt toss their daughter and was upset with him for it.

Both Hurt and Vick have been charged with intentional child abuse. Hurt also has a caretaker neglect charge against him because he allegedly hit his 7-year-old daughter in the head, which gave her a bruise and forced her to stay home from school for a week, the World-Herald reports. According to KETV, Hurt was booked on Nov. 23 while Vick was taken into custody Feb. 10.

The 8-month-old girl and four other children, ages 2 to 8, have been taken out of their home and placed in state custody. Hurt’s bond is set at $82,500 and Vick’s is $25,000.