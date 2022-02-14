ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden

February 14, 2022

 2 days ago

Local Scouts pull sleds up hill, simulate ice rescue at annual competition. FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP — For almost half a century, French Creek Council Scouts have converged on Custaloga Town Scout Reservation this time of year to participate...

Springfield News Sun

Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It was not...
ADVOCACY
recordargusnews.com

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa. The protest in Ottawa has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PBS NewsHour

U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

TORONTO (AP) — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
Land Line Media

U.S. truckers gearing up for Convoy to D.C. 2022

Hot on the heels of the convoy of Canadian truckers, multiple efforts to stage a similar convoy in the U.S. have emerged. Brian Brase, a truck driver from Ohio, is one of the core organizers of a group planning the Convoy to D.C. 2022. Brase said the organizers are finalizing...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Canada truckers: Police start evicting Freedom Convoy protesters blocking US border crossing

Canadian police began clearing a blockade at a bridge border crossing that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States on Saturday. Protesters voicing their opposition to coronavirus restrictions remained at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario into Saturday afternoon despite a court injunction that went into effect at 7pm on Friday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seeking Alpha

Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passports by March 01

The Canadian province of Ontario plans to end the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1. On that date, the province will also lift the indoor capacity limits, Financial Post reported on Monday. Masking requirements will be in effect for now, and the timeline to lift them will be announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Ford plant shut down over COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deadlinedetroit.com

LeDuff: Whitmer's Political Bridge to Somewhere? And James Craig's BS Story

Must be election season in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Canadian authorities to clear the Ambassador Bridge of pesky anti-vaxxers who are clogging the essential trade crossing. “My message is simple, reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer wrote in a statement. "It's hitting paychecks and production lines,"...
DETROIT, MI

