Mask mandate to end by March 31

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s school mask mandate ends next month. Gov. Phil Murphy was one of the first state leaders around the country to make this change. Murphy defended the decision Sunday morning on Face The Nation. “The fact of the matter is our experience is very different right now than the average American state’s experience,” Murphy said. “So the CDC, which we have been adherent to from the get-go, and we think they’re doing a terrific job, they just got a much more complex reality. The science, the data, and the facts on the ground in New Jersey have allowed us to take this step.” The statewide mask mandate in schools ends March 7. But local districts can still decide to keep the rule in place. You can watch Face The Nation every Sunday at 10:30 a.m on CBS3.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO