ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Mask mandate to end by March 31

By Nicole Montesano
News Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Oregon child has died of COVID-19. A 12-year-old girl from Marion County tested positive on Jan. 18, and died at her home on Jan. 25. Like many people who die from COVID-19, she had pre-existing conditions. She was the fourth child in the state to die of the virus, and...

newsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

CDC hints new mask guidance will be tied to hospitalizations

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be issued soon that would be tied to COVID-19 hospitalization rates in a given community. What You Need To Know. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Government
Yamhill County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
County
Marion County, OR
Marion County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Marion County, OR
Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New Symptoms and Conditions Rise Sharply After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new study provides more evidence of a possible link between severe COVID-19 and subsequent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. More than 7% of COVID-positive hospitalized adult patients were diagnosed with the condition within a few months compared with just 1.7% of nonhospitalized COVID-positive patients. Among hospitalized and ventilated COVID-positive patients, the rate was nearly 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Defends Decision To End School Mask Mandate In March On Face The Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s school mask mandate ends next month. Gov. Phil Murphy was one of the first state leaders around the country to make this change. Murphy defended the decision Sunday morning on Face The Nation. “The fact of the matter is our experience is very different right now than the average American state’s experience,” Murphy said. “So the CDC, which we have been adherent to from the get-go, and we think they’re doing a terrific job, they just got a much more complex reality. The science, the data, and the facts on the ground in New Jersey have allowed us to take this step.” The statewide mask mandate in schools ends March 7. But local districts can still decide to keep the rule in place. You can watch Face The Nation every Sunday at 10:30 a.m on CBS3.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Cdc#Mandates#Masking#Mis C
Bradford Era

Strokes Triggered by COVID-19 Could Be More Disabling

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes caused by COVID-19 appear to be more disabling and deadly than those not associated with the infectious disease, a new study finds. About one-third of COVID-19 patients develop neurological complications, and many arrive at hospitals with ischemic strokes (blocked blood flow to...
BOSTON, MA
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
ptproductsonline.com

COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk

Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
oknursingtimes.com

Antihistamines show promise in treating long COVID-19 symptoms

Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine. The effects of...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
LAW
news-shield.com

Risk for Carditis Tied to Second Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite a low absolute risk, there is an increased relative risk for carditis associated with BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination, particularly among men and adolescents, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Francisco Tsz Tsun Lai, Ph.D., from...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy