Recall qualifies for ballot

Wilton voters have a say this year in whether they want to continue the traditional Town Meeting format, or switch to ballot voting. Ballot voting, often referred to as SB2, short for “Senate Bill 2,” the legislation which outlines the process, will be on the warrant this year. In a Town Meeting system, which Wilton has, the town holds a budget hearing, and public hearings as required by law on certain issues such as bonds or loans prior to Town Meeting. The election of town officials, zoning amendments and a select few issues required by law are voted on at the ballot box, and the remainder of the warrant, including the budget, can be amended and then voted on the floor at Town Meeting.

