The 18-3 Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team remains fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star and sixth in the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Knights won two road games last week defeating West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic a week ago today 63-26 and David City Aquinas last Friday 66-31. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 contests 57.4-38.1. They return to action on Friday when they visit seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 19-4 Hartington Cedar Catholic. The 17-3 Lutheran High Northeast boys remain ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ and are once again unranked in the Omaha World Herald. They routed Creighton at home last Tuesday 57-29 and then won at Summerland last Friday 46-32. The Eagles are outscoring their foes on average through 20 games 56.6-37.6. They return to action on Friday when they host second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 19-3 Howells/Dodge.

