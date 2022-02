TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Denny's DENN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO