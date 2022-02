LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens picked up his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award Monday, as he was honored by the conference. McGowens averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in helping the Huskers to a 1-1 week. In NU’s win over Minnesota, McGowens had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four rebounds in the 78-65 victory. He posted his seventh consecutive double-figure effort against Iowa with 11 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO