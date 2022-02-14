Former ‘The Bachelor’ TV Show Producer Creates ‘Heart Broken Anonymous’ Support Group For The Heartbroken

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former producer of “The Bachelor” TV show has created a support group called “Heart Broken Anonymous.” It’s a place for people to talk about their heartbreak in relationships, friendships, and death.

The producer’s own experience led to the formation of the group, and she says its role is especially important on Valentine’s Day because it’s not a happy day for everyone.

“This concept of how we’re more willing to tell strangers how we actually feel was like this lightbulb that went off in my head,” Founder Naz Perez said. “I actually do have faith that it will be worldwide one day, that is my hope and dream at least, just so people can connect and increase empathy.”

The pandemic forced the group to go from in-person to online.

