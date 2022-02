A Senate committee may soon debate the concept of leaving the county name off the bottom of some Iowa license plates. Iowa Automobile Dealers Association lobbyist Brad Epperly (EHP-er-lee) says the proposal would create the option for a generic plate that doesn’t list the county where the vehicle’s owner lives. He says only 3 of the 63 specialty license plates in the state list county names at the bottom. The Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association says a survey of county sheriffs in Iowa found 77-percent were opposed to the idea. Iowa is one of five states that have county names listed on the standard state license plate.

