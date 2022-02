I’m really not sure what direction to go here. If I’d have said before the game that Mizzou was going to shoot well from outside, helping them to win relatively comfortably by 6 points... we would all probably take that result, right? After all this season wins have been scarce, so a win is better than the alternative. But leaving out the context and flow of the game certainly changes how we feel about things.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO