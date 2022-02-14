Tinder rolls out 'Blind Date' feature for conversation, not photos

Tinder is introducing a new feature called 'Blind Date' that allows users to message before they match and can see each other's profile pictures.

They hope the feature pushes users "to put their personality first" when they meet someone new.

"Inspired by the OG way to meet someone new, usually at the hand of a meddlesome aunt or well-meaning friend, Blind Date gives the daters of today a low-pressure way to put their personality first and find a match they truly vibe with," Tinder said .

If you decide to give the feature a chance, there will be a series of icebreaker question such as "It’s OK to wear a shirt ___ times without washing it" and "I put ketchup on___."

Users will then get matched based on their responses and can see the answers of their potential match. After, there will be a timed chat between the two users to get to know each other. If both users decide to swipe up and match, their profile pictures will be revealed.

After some early tests of the feature, Tinder said that it has led to 40% more matches than another one of their features, 'Fast Chat'. Unlike 'Blind Date,' users that try out 'Fast Chat' can see each other's profile pictures.

It's currently unclear if seeing the match's face in the 'Blind Date' feature changes a user's opinion or has led to more dates.

Online dating can be difficult for many people, and Tinder believes their new feature will promote authenticity in users.

"We’ve all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favorite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today’s generation with the Blind Date feature," Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said in a statement . "There's something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos. The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder."

There are 7.8 million users on Tinder as of 2022, according to Business of Apps . Tinder may be at the top of the dating app world, but has competition from other platforms like Bumble with 5 million users.

The 'Blind Date' feature is available now in the United States and will be released globally soon.