Will California Finally Legalize Sports Betting?

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Despite being home to some of the most popular professional sports teams in the country and hosting the Super Bowl this past Sunday (February 13), sports betting in California is still illegal. Now, the state is one step closer to legalizing it as it heads to the ballot in November.

According to ABC10 , four 2022 ballot propositions and initiatives are aimed at making sports betting legal throughout the state. One which has already qualified for the ballot would allow sports betting on Native American land.

Another would allow online sports betting from anywhere in the state , but it's still collecting signatures to be placed on the ballot.

“I think this is going to be record spending, this is an important issue,” said Kathy Fairbanks who represents the “Coalition for Safe and Responsible gaming.”

“It will help create jobs and it will provide 10s of millions of dollars to the state for the general fund to pay for state priorities like education and transportation, and things like that," she told ABC10 .

Additionally, about 10% of the money from the measure that includes online and tribal lands will go towards homelessness and mental health in the state.

“Why don't we legalize something that's already happening on the black market, that states have already legalized, and use that money to help solve homelessness," said Nathan Click, a Spokesperson for the initiative.

The online sports betting initiative currently has 25% of the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

