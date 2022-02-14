ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who want to weigh in on the proposed Klein Landscaping development project can do that now. Comments concerning the scope and...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Courts Unveil New MN Congressional, Legislative District Maps

ST. PAUL -- Tuesday at noon, a court-appointed judicial panel released maps showing Minnesota’s new congressional and legislative district boundaries. In the new congressional boundaries, 6th District Republican Tom Emmer will continue to represent the St. Cloud metro area. However, more of Stearns County has been moved into 7th District Republican Michelle Fischbach's district. Morrison County has also been moved from the 8th District into the 7th District.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

City of Becker Adds a Community ‘Sled Shed’

Have you ever wanted to go out sledding on a super snowy day only to realize you didn't have a sled of your own?. That's definitely been me a few times in my life. But, now, you don't have to worry about being sled-less. The City of Becker has taken a page out of Foley's book and added a community 'sled shed' to City Park.
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Release of Court-Ordered Redistricting Maps Today

ST. PAUL -- A court-ordered redistricting plan is expected Tuesday because Republicans and Democrats at the Minnesota Legislature could not agree how to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the 2020 census. Hamline University's David Schultz says the most interesting to watch will likely be the 2nd Congressional...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Red Barn DQ Announces Renovation Update

I don't know what it is about winter that makes Minnesotans crave ice cream...but, it's a real phenomenon. If you don't believe us, Google it...or ask your Minnesota neighbor. Locals were overjoyed to hear that the Red Barn Dairy Queen on Highway 10 would stay open year-round thanks to new ownership. That meant we could get a Blizzard in an actual blizzard. If you've never done this before, I recommend you try it.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy