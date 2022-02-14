Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

Have you ever wanted to go out sledding on a super snowy day only to realize you didn't have a sled of your own?. That's definitely been me a few times in my life. But, now, you don't have to worry about being sled-less. The City of Becker has taken a page out of Foley's book and added a community 'sled shed' to City Park.

BECKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO